Double tragedies first Hawke's Bay road deaths in three months

Truck and trailer off the road at the scene of Tuesday afternoon's fatal crash on Taihape Rd, near Pukehamoamoa. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have not yet provided further information on two crashes which happened in rural Hawke's Bay just over an hour apart yesterday and which were the first in Hawke's Bay in almost three months.

The first was that of a concrete truck which overturned on Weber Rd in the Waitahora area southeast of Dannevirke about 2.45pm, and the second a collision of a car and a truck-and-trailer on Taihape Rd, near Pukehamoamoa, northwest of Hastings about 3.54pm.

In each case one person was reported by police to have died at the scene. It was understood just one person was involved in the crash in southern Hawke's Bay, but two people were reported to have been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in serious condition after the crash on Taihape Rd.

The next-most recent fatality on Hawke's Bay roads, and the only other road fatality in area this year, was that of a 66-year-old man after a vehicle left Waimarama Rd, near Havelock North, and hit a tree early on the morning of January 8.

Today, the January fatality was yet to be recorded in Ministry of Transport on-line statistics, which are understood to exclude fatalities in some cases until investigations have proven a death was caused by a crash, as opposed to sudden medical event at the wheel.

With yesterday's fatalities, the road toll this year for the five local authority areas in Hawke's Bay was provisionally two, compared with four at the same stage near the end of the first quarter of 2021.

With a cyclist killed in Taranaki yesterday and another fatality also recorded in Northland today (Wednesday morning), the provisional national toll this year was 85, eight more than at March 30 last year.

Yesterday's tragedy in southern Hawke's Bay happened between Waitahora Valley Rd and Lys Rd (between Dannevirke and Weber), and traffic was able to be diverted via Waitahora Rd and Waitahora Valley Rd while the scene was cleared and the crash investigated.

The crash in the Hastings district closed Taihape Rd between Ohiti and Matapiro roads, through which a detour was also available.

