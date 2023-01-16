Don’t miss your last chance to party with hip-hop artist ORiAN

ORiAN (Orian Green) will be playing at The Cabana on February 4 before he heads to America.

ORiAN (Orian Green) is a local producer and hip-hop artist.

The 23-year-old is having a release party to celebrate his debut EP at The Cabana in Napier on February 4.

Also appearing will be a lineup of up-and-coming DJs, rappers, singers, and bands.

Linda Hall asked him some questions ahead of his gig.

Tell us a bit about yourself.

Born in New Zealand, and raised in Texas, I’m breaking the ice with atmospheric instrumentals and introspective lyrics. My music career started with humble beginnings, when I began to develop my beat-making at the age of 14. I have since continued to tell the story behind my music through raw lyricism, and provide my audience with honest and transparent storytelling.

Why did you choose hip-hop?

When I reflect on my early inspirations, I realise that this style of music is attributed largely to my personal growth, and understanding of the world. I like to think that hip-hop chose me in that sense, and I am grateful for the opportunity to carry on the legacy where I’ve picked it up.

When did you realise that you had what it takes to make an EP?

I have been planning to release this EP for a long time, but my perfectionist tendencies had kept me from the public eye for years. The moment I knew people needed to hear this was when I finished the song GET iT RiGHT in 2021. Since then, I developed the idea for ART NOUVEAU, a seven-track EP telling my story as an overthinker.

Who has helped you the most on your musical journey?

When I was 14 years old, I met Jamaal in Los Angeles, California. We spent a day kicking it, exchanged details, and continued with our separate lives. After years of silence, I ended up travelling through LA in 2022, and when I reached out to Jamaal, he booked me my first American gig. From that opportunity, my music career has grown exponentially, and I have been lucky enough to consult with LA’s best. I hope to return the favour one day.

What advice would you give to someone who wanted to make their first EP?

Sentiment without action is the ruin of the soul.

What can hip-hop fans expect at your release party?

This is my last public appearance before moving overseas!

Fans can expect a packed lineup of dedicated local musicians who are going to send you home wanting more. Pull up at 8pm to experience the full effect, and get ready to meet your new favourite rapper.

What are your dreams and plans for 2023?

In 2023, my dreams are my plans.

Hawke’s Bay has projected me further than I ever thought possible. I quit my job, purchased a one-way ticket to America, and said goodbye to everything I know and love here.

When I arrive in Austin, Texas, I will be kicking off shows at the world-famous South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, while working with legendary sound engineer VACE to complete my next body of work. Keep up on Instagram @oriangreen.