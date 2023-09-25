Kim Morgan in his studio. Photo / Laurence Crossman-Emms

It’s back and it’s bigger and better than ever.

Arts Inc. Heretaunga and Creative Arts Napier have announced the return of the Hawke’s Bay Art Trail on the weekend of October 14 and 15.

Join in as artists throughout the region throw open the doors of their studios to welcome you in - meet painters, potters, sculptors, carvers and more in their special spaces. Hear what inspires them, watch them work and discover the stories behind each piece. Many of the artists will be offering demonstrations. And it’s completely free!

Coordinator Sonia Chrystall is pleased by the range of artists visitors will be able to meet and talk with in person.

“This year the trail has really grown – we have more than 20 new artists taking the total number of open studios close to 70,” she said.

“There’s professional artists you will instantly recognise, and emerging talent to discover which makes it really exciting.”

For the first time Food & Art café hubs at Birdwoods in Havelock North and Hygge in Te Āwanga will be hosting artists and tempting you with delicious treats.

“And our wonderful galleries are ready to welcome you in. Do set aside the weekend and plan a trail for each day.

Creative Arts Napier manager Tania Wright says both galleries have exciting exhibitions to enjoy.

“Our teams will help you plan your weekend. Here at CAN we’re pleased to offer our gallery to seven trail artists as a pop-up space,” Wright said.

The weekend will be a visual arts treat and also kicks off the first weekend of the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival which includes Nuit Blanche, Art After Dark in Napier on Saturday night.

Enjoy a completely free evening when galleries are open late and a celebration of contemporary art takes over the Arts Quarter, transforming its streets and secret spaces with remarkable works and unique performances.

Festival director and Arts Inc. Heretaunga manager Pitsch Leiser can’t wait for the festivities to begin and encourages people to enjoy the public art.

“Take yourself on a self-tour – we’re launching ‘Walking with Artists’ in time for the weekend. It’s an immersive audio tour in Hastings where you walk and listen on your phone to stories and secrets of the art as told by the artists – super cool!”

And that’s not all - Harcourts Artex annual exhibition is taking place the same weekend at Elephant Hill winery in support of Surf Lifesaving Hawke’s Bay. With more than 150 works in one central spot this is a great exhibition to add to your Trail weekend.

“We’re delighted to work with Artex and support each other’s event,” Chrystall said.

“The whole weekend has so much on offer and is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to get out and enjoy our thriving artistic community. Our creatives are interesting people and we just know you’re going to love meeting them.”

Trail maps available online at www.hawkesbayartguide.co.nz and from iSITES, libraries, cafés and all usual outlets. Use these in conjunction with the Hawke’s Bay Art Guide, available year-round.



