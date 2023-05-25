Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Don Kennedy: Focus on Monaco after Imola race postponed

Hawkes Bay Today
By Don Kennedy
8 mins to read
Sergio Perez won in Monaco last year and has his eye on the world championship. Photo / Don Kennedy

Sergio Perez won in Monaco last year and has his eye on the world championship. Photo / Don Kennedy

Last weekend’s Emilia Romigna Grand Prix at Imola was either postponed or cancelled due to flooding in the area that claimed eight lives. The FIA does not know if or when it might be able

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today