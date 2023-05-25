Sergio Perez won in Monaco last year and has his eye on the world championship. Photo / Don Kennedy

Last weekend’s Emilia Romigna Grand Prix at Imola was either postponed or cancelled due to flooding in the area that claimed eight lives. The FIA does not know if or when it might be able to reschedule the race. Cancellations of F1 races in the modern era have been a rarity. In the ‘50s, races were often cancelled for various reasons. In 1955, after a disaster at Le Mans when a car crashed into a packed grandstand, killing the French driver Pierre Sarthe and 83 spectators and injuring another 180, several Grand Prix were cancelled, even though the Le Mans 24-hour race is a sportscar event.

In 1969, the Belgian GP was cancelled because the Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA), led by Jackie Stewart - who, after the death of his great friend and rival Jim Clark at Hockenheim in 1968, became a safety campaigner - had insisted the officials implement alterations to make the circuit safer. When they refused, the drivers decided not to race, which did not impress the late motorsport journalist Denis Jenkinson, or “Jenks”, as he was known. He wrote in Motorsport magazine: “I have always thought that one of the enduring features of a Grand Prix driver was that he has GUTS and would accept a challenge that normal people like you and I would not be brave enough to face; now I am not sure.”

Stewart, of course, is now recognised as the person who forced the FIA to make safety changes, which these days some might argue have gone too far. But you need only check out the Netflix footage of Romain Grosjean’s fireball crash in the 2020 Bahrain GP, which he walked away from, to realize why safety measures have mostly saved drivers’ lives since that fateful weekend at Imola in 1994, when Roland Ratzenbeger crashed and died on the Saturday, and three-time world champion Ayrton Senna died after crashing out of the race when he was leading. In the aftermath of Senna’s death, several circuits were altered to make them safer, such as the sweeping curve leading on to the main straight at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, which became a chicane. However, for this year’s race, the chicane will be gone and F1 cars will use the original circuit, which Moto GP has always done.

In recent times, the 2011 Bahrain GP was cancelled due to political unrest, when several anti-government protesters were killed. In 2020, just one hour before the first practice was due to begin in the season-opening event in Melbourne, Australia, with fans waiting at the gate to get in, the race was cancelled due to one McLaren mechanic getting Covid. The start of the season was in fact delayed until July that year, as the pandemic spread around the world.

Last weekend’s race wasn’t called off because of driver concerns, political unrest or health reasons, but rather because of Mother Nature. The decision to postpone the event was made after a meeting between Formula 1, the president of the FIA, local authorities, government ministers and the president of the Automobile Club of Italy. For the president and CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, it was personal.

“It is such a tragedy to see what has happened to Imola and Emilia-Romagna, the town and region that I grew up in, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding and the families and communities affected,” Domenicali said.

The drivers supported the cancellation, with Lewis Hamilton posting on Instagram that “safety comes first”, while Lando Norris wote on Twitter: “I love racing, but the safety of everyone else is more important. Sorry to all of the fans, we’ll be back Imola, stay safe.”

It was also personal for Alpha Tauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, as he lives in the region.

Friendly rivals Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso may be battling in Monaco for the race win. Photo / Don Kennedy

He wrote: “After a horrible night, the town is heavily impacted; dust, mud and the smell of gasoline everywhere. Currently, people are struggling to find food and especially places to stay, after many have been evacuated from their own homes. Please, anything you can do to help is appreciated,” he pleaded.

The focus for F1 personnel now switches to Monte Carlo for the Monaco GP this weekend, the race known as the “jewel in the F1 crown”. Yet talk about the race being taken off the F1 calendar has become an annual talking point. Sergio “Checo” Perez won last year amidst some controversy, because having set the fastest time in Q3, he then crashed, meaning his teammate, world champion Max Verstappen, couldn’t beat his time. There was no suggestion at the time it was a deliberate crash, like the one Michael Schumacher had at the Rascasse corner in 2006 to prevent championship rival Fernando Alonso in the Renault from taking pole position. Schumacher was deemed by the race stewards to have crashed deliberately and sent to the rear of the grid. He did recover to finish fifth - quite remarkable considering the difficulty of overtaking around Monaco. But his attempt to stop Alonso didn’t work, as he won from Juan Pablo Montoya in the McLaren and David Coulthard in the Red Bull. Hard to believe given the Red Bull team’s dominance now, but that day, Coulthard provided the team with its first podium ever.

When Verstappen refused to give up a place to Perez in Brazil last year, when Verstappen had already won his second title and Perez was battling Charles Leclerc for second in the championship, there was tension between the two drivers. Some considered it payback for what Verstappen perceived Perez might have done in qualifying in Monaco earlier in the year. With Perez taking victories in Saudi Arabia and Baku this year, while Verstappen has won in Bahrain, Australia and Miami, there are just 14 points between them. Some people think this is Checo’s best chance to win the championship, but the majority view is that Verstappen is too fast and too good to allow his teammate to beat him. But Papa Perez has a different view in support of his son.

“For me, this is the new edition of Senna and Prost at McLaren,” he told Speedweek.

“We have two tigers in the same cage. They think alike, they act alike. They try to snatch the point for the fastest lap from each other, because every point counts in the world championship.”

“Not only do they chase every pole position, they also want to be one step ahead in every free practice session. It’s all about nuances in favour of Max. But on difficult circuits, the two are on equal footing.”

Miami may not be considered a difficult circuit, but Verstappen started ninth and finished first, whereas Perez started first and finished second. The speed differential between the two was obvious for all to see, and if Perez was Verstappen’s equal, he should not have lost that race. But his father has seen a change in his son’s attitude.

“My son has changed. What he says and how he behaves is different; he shows a lot more self-confidence. He used to be happy [to get] points. It took a long time before he got a competitive car - if this chance had come earlier, Checo would already be world champion, I’m quite sure of that. And he still has 10 years to go to win the title.”

Perez is 33 years old, with six race victories, and if his father is right about him having 10 years left, he will be 43 when he retires. The driver currently third behind Perez in the championship is Alonso, 41 years young, and driving like a 25-year-old for his Aston Martin team. There have been hints from Alonso that if he is to win a race this season, it could come at Monaco, where the Red Bull speed advantage, especially in terms of DRS, will be nullified by the tight and twisty Monaco circuit, which is 3.337 kilometres long with 19 turns.

“I think at the beginning of the year, a podium was amazing,” Alonso said after Miami.

“Now, after four podiums, we want more, at least a second place, but the two Red Bulls are always unbreakable, and they are always super-fast. But, as I said, maybe [in] Monaco, maybe Barcelona, we have a possibility [to win].”

But the technical director at Aston Martin, Dan Fellows, is cautious when discussing the possibility of a race win.

“I’d love to say that a win is possible this season, and there are obviously some circuits where it’s not the normal run of play necessarily, as sometimes cars have particular characteristics that can play out - for example, in Monaco, a track like that,” Fallows noted.

“But honestly, I think we are realistic about our situation and where we are at the moment. We do need to consider where we are relative to the Red Bull.”

Alpha Tauri driver Nyck de Vries needs a good race because Red Bull adviser has warned him he will be replaced if he doesn’t improve, naming New Zealand’s Liam Lawson as a possible replacement. Lawson has just won again in the Super Formula series in Japan, which he now leads, to keep the pressure on de Vries.

Monday morning in NZ will be petrolhead heaven for TV viewers, as the Indy 500 will follow the Monaco race.