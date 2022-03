Police cars on Eastbourne St East. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have swarmed on a Hastings residential property this morning following a domestic incident.

A police spokeswoman said the incident was domestic in nature, and occurred about 9.10am on Eastbourne Street.

Nearby St Joseph's Primary School was flanked by four parked police cars, but the school was not involved and was not in lockdown.

A St John ambulance was also in attendance.

One person was later seen handcuffed and led away by police.

MORE TO COME