Dolly the Warhorse statue aimed for unveiling in 2026

Only four war horses returned to New Zealand. This was Bess. Dolly was another of the four.

Who would have predicted Covid would be followed by Cyclone Gabrielle? These are not great odds when fundraising for a life-sized statue of “Dolly the Warhorse”, who will eventually stand, cast in bronze, in the Civic Square in Hastings.

Dolly will be placed adjacent to Major General Sir Andrew Russell, well known to Dolly as her much-decorated master “The General”, who returned from World War I and farmed Tuna Nui Station at Sherenden on the Hastings-Taihape Rd.

The Trust

Dolly The War Horse Trust was well into fundraising when Covid disrupted it and then the cyclone followed in its path. You could say that Dolly has been in her stable all this time. This year the trust is hoping to recommence fundraising with the aim that in 2026 there will be an unveiling of Dolly. The trust has so far raised $30,000 towards the statue of Dolly but that is still a fair way off the likely $300,000 needed for the project to be completed.

Purple Poppy Day (February 24)

Maybe you have not heard of Dolly or the service animals who have served or are serving this country and have since World War I and continue to do so today.

Purple Poppy Day is held in many countries each year on February 24, to remember service animals past and present. This includes horses, mules, dogs and pigeons, all of whom endured such horrid privations in such adverse conditions. Ten thousand horses left New Zealand to serve in World War I but only four returned.

This year there will be a service at the cenotaph, in Civic Square Hastings commencing at 11am. There will be seating and a gazebo for any inclement weather. Come along and listen to the guest speaker and learn about the four war horses that returned to this and surrounding areas.

Support the Trust

Check out the Dolly the War Horse website dollythewarhorse.co.nz or why not look for their tent at the Horse of the Year show?

They hope to have a service dog in attendance and will update you on the fundraising for Dolly.

Troop Horse 61′ – L/Sergt J.R.H. Cooksey’s poem

John Robin Harris Cooksey was born in Southampton, England, but as a sheep farmer at Rissington in Hawke’s Bay he enlisted into the Wellington Mounted Rifles on August 12, 1914. On May 9, 1915, he embarked for Gallipoli and was appointed a Lance Sergeant in that unit. His poem “Troop Horse 61″ was obviously penned during his voyage to Anzac Cove, because, on arrival, he reverted to the ranks. He never held the appointment of a Lance Sergeant again. He was wounded in action on August 16, 1915, while serving at Gallipoli, and was evacuated back to Egypt. Later in the War he was promoted to the rank of Second Lieutenant and joined the New Zealand Field Artillery. This is his poem about his horse and reproduced as he wrote it. (Published with permission from family)

Troop Horse 61

You sleepy patient old idol

A’ chewin away at your ‘ay

I wonder your pore legs aint busted

A standing there day after day.





No wonder you kicks at a shovel

And bites at me arm as I pass,

I bet how you dreams of a station

Where your belly was full up with grass.





This quarrel it aint ‘o your makin’,

You lived in your station content;

When your boss ‘eard that soldiers was wanted

‘E on with your saddle and went.





You thought you was off to a picnic.

You’d be back in the paddock by morn

A ‘telling your pals how the boss told the gals

O’ the millions o’ sheep that ‘e’d shorn.





But I guess that you aint at no picnic

When once you get shoved in them stalls,

Its good-bye to green grass and freedom

An’ its feed up and water by calls.





When the ship starts a rollin’ you wonder

What kind of a stable your in

An’ you can’t go your tucker and water

An’ you can do nuthin’ but grin.





If I could I’d give you a pension

When we reach our far distant shore

But we’ll be ordered to shove on your saddle

And march you poor beggar to war.





Then remember if some blighter plugs us

Try to think of me then as your friend

Though I’ve sworn at yer, punched yer and cursed yer

We’re mates in one grave at the end.