Dog attack hospitalises elderly woman in Havelock North

An elderly woman has been hospitalised and her dog was seriously injured following a dog attack in Havelock North on Wednesday morning.

A St John spokesperson said they were alerted to an incident on Joll Rd, Havelock North, at 11.11am and took one person to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke's Bay spokeswoman said a woman in her 80s was still being assessed early Wednesday afternoon following the incident.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said the attacking dog was a registered, de-sexed, female Pit Bull Terrier, while the attacked dog was a poodle.

"Animal Control have seized and impounded the offending dog and an investigation is pending."

The spokesperson said further details of the incident are not yet known.

A witness who asked not to be named told Hawke's Bay Today he had cycled past the elderly woman walking her dog when he saw the offending dog exit from a nearby property and run past him to attack her and her dog.

"For a split second I thought it was coming for me, but when it shot past I could see how angry it was."

He said someone who he believed was the owner of the offending dog had quickly arrived at the scene of the incident and grabbed the dog by the collar and calmed it down.

He said the victim looked like she was bleeding "quite badly" from wounds on a leg and arm.

"It looked like she tried to defend her little dog and she had her leg bitten and her arm bitten," he said

He said lot of people passing by stopped to help the victim, with some calling an ambulance and another offering to take her injured dog to a vet.

A police spokesperson said they received a report that a smaller dog had been seriously injured by a larger dog about 11.50am and notified dog control.