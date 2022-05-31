Tararua Health Group hasn't been enrolling new patients due to a shortage of clinicians. Photo / NZME

Tararua Health Group hasn't been enrolling new patients due to a shortage of clinicians. Photo / NZME

A shortage of clinical staff at local health centres is proving frustrating for newcomers to Dannevirke.

Some new locals have commented on the shortage on social media about the difficulties of getting to see a doctor in Dannevirke.

However, they are not the only ones frustrated by the shortage of doctors as staff do their best to keep up with the demand for locally-based healthcare.

Tararua Health Group operations manager Samantha Chapman said the health centre was currently closed to enrolments.

She said this was because the centre had a low number of clinicians.

The health group's ability to recruit more clinicians had been "significantly impacted" by Covid and border restrictions.

"We have also had several overseas doctors return home due to the inability to travel freely as well as a reduction in locum availability."

Chapman said recruitment in rural townships like Dannevirke did have its challenges, but the major hindrance had been border restrictions and immigration policies.

"Our recruitment efforts are generally as good as everywhere else given the national shortage of GPs."

Chapman didn't believe the shortage was because of Tararua being a rural area.

She said the service was quite attractive to lots of clinicians because of the variety on offer.

"Having hospital, maternity, radiology, outpatients and general practice all under one umbrella makes for a dynamic role, something not often found in more urban areas."

Chapman acknowledged it could be frustrating for those who were newcomers to the area who wanted to see a doctor.

She said services were being run through the community hospital out of hours and they were offering a range of services there for both enrolled and unenrolled patients.

However, while there were still options to be seen casually, appointments were often booked up very quickly.

There were improvements to recruitment slowly happening with two new permanent doctors due to start in the next few months, Chapman said.

The health provider was also developing its own staff with a nurse practitioner intern and a nurse prescriber due to complete studies towards the end of the year.

She recommended that people looking to move to the area check

healthpoint.co.nz for where to enrol for primary health care services.

"We realise this is frustrating for people new to the area and we are working as quickly as possible to increase our clinician numbers."