Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated
Divercity Festival celebrated in Art Deco City
Quick Read
The Divercity Event at the Napier Soundshell. Photo / Ian Cooper
The Hawke's Bay Settlement Forum hosted its Divercity Festival on Saturday at the Napier Soundshell, celebrating all the different cultures in Hawke's Bay.
There was a range of stalls from around the world and many cultural performances including salsa, African Drums and Indian Bhangra.
Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper was at the event capturing the vast array of cultures that reside in the region.