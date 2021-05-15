Divercity Festival celebrated in Art Deco City

The Divercity Event at the Napier Soundshell. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Hawke's Bay Settlement Forum hosted its Divercity Festival on Saturday at the Napier Soundshell, celebrating all the different cultures in Hawke's Bay.

There was a range of stalls from around the world and many cultural performances including salsa, African Drums and Indian Bhangra.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper was at the event capturing the vast array of cultures that reside in the region.

West African Rythms African drum band. Photo / Ian Cooper

Ricky Sharma is cuffed by daughter Izzy, 4, watched on by Constable Liz Ghio-Tui at the Celebrating Cultural Divercity event. Photo / Ian Cooper