A diver went missing near Mahia on Sunday. Police have suspended their search and will resume on Monday. Photo File

Rescue crews have been searching for a diver missing off the coast of Mahia since just after 4pm on Sunday.

Search and Rescue staff, a rescue helicopter and several local fishing boats were engaged in the northern Hawke's Bay search but did not locate the diver.

The search was suspended for the evening but the Police Dive Squad will continue the search on Monday morning.