Dinosaur spotted roaming Hawke's Bay Hospital hallways: 'It was just the laugh we needed'

Dinosaur roaming Hawke's Bay Hospital. Video / Nita Gaylard

A dinosaur spotted roaming the hallways of Hawke's Bay Hospital helped lift the spirits of hospital goers.

Pippa Searle, a keen roller skater, said she donned the prehistoric costume on Thursday in hope of putting a smile on the face of a friend who'd suffered a broken tibia and fibula.

Searle said the plan to "spice up" their visit was almost quashed immediately by hospital staff.

"Just outside ICU we were cornered by two security officers who'd seen me on their cameras and couldn't believe their eyes," she said.

"Luckily they had a good sense of humour, and although admittedly it was a crazy idea, we were harmless and they escorted us to our destination."

Pippa Searle dressed as a dinosaur to cheer up those at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / Nita Gaylard

Nita Gaylard, who was waiting outside the surgery department with her daughter, said they were taken aback when she spotted the dino shuffling down the hallways.

"My daughter had been sent in for acute treatment when a dinosaur started walking up the corridor, which was pretty cool," she said. "It was just the laugh we needed.

"Many people stopped, looked and giggled at what we had just seen."

Searle said the T-Rex, which she calls 'Susan', takes frequent outings in Napier.

"She can usually be seen in her home habitat of roller skating around Napier," she said. "But my friend has been in a lot of pain and I hoped to brighten her and others' day.



"Staff and visitors took a double take, with some coming out to see if it really was a T-Rex they'd just seen. And Susan gave waves and high fives all the way."