From left, nurse Judy Walker, Karamu High School principal Dionne Thomas, Hastings Host Lions Club secretary Lynn Rogers and Lions Club member Sonia Walwyn with Year 9 student Teigan Rafferty who recently had his hearing tested. Photo/Supplied

Since a pilot in 2019, a hearing screening programme for Karamu High School Year 9 students has rapidly expanded with the support of donors and partners.

The Hastings Host Lions Club is the latest community group putting its hands up to help the school with its hearing initiative.

The Hastings Host Lions Club has sponsored 100 Year 9 Karamu High School students to be screened by the National Foundation for Deaf and Hard of Hearing (NFDHH).

Karamu High School principal Dionne Thomas said for the club to sponsor Hastings' only co-ed school is really special.

"Our vision is Proudly Karamu, Proudly Hastings, Proudly Learning, so anything we can do that connects with Hastings is something we really appreciate and value.

"The school's strategic plan for the next five years is 50 per cent teaching and learning and 50 per cent wellbeing.

"To have something linked to physical wellbeing, like testing kids' hearing, is really important for us," the principal said.

It costs $65 to screen one child's hearing, and those who fail the test criteria are given a referral through the NFDHH.

Hastings Host Lions Club secretary Lynn Rogers said the club heard about the programme purely by accident but is so pleased to have been able to help.

"As we are a charitable organisation, we like to support local, and where possible, youth, so we saw this as a great venture," Rogers said.

Occupational health Nurse Judy Walker says it is critical young people are not falling through the cracks and can receive the support they need.

"The idea is to prevent and get people on the right path, so they know how to look after their hearing better."

While some results are more "concerning" than others, Walker said the ones to watch out for are those where speech is impacted.

"It's been marvellous to give a few kids the change to get help."

Year 9 student Teigan Rafferty says he is grateful to have been able to get his hearing checked.

The 13-year-old believes he was last screened during primary school but does what he can to minimise the risk of hearing loss.

"I think it is good to get your hearing checked because you don't know whether it is going or not, and if you are losing it, you are then able to get hearing aids or support," Rafferty said.