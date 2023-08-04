An artist's impression of housing development and storage units at Awatoto. Photo / Supplied

Napier City Council will consider a resource consent application for seven two-storeyed dwellings along State Highway 51, at Awatoto.

The site, at 530 - 550 SH 51, sits opposite the Napier works of fertiliser company Ravensdown and has been proposed as mixed-use.

Along with the seven detached residential dwellings, consent is being sought from the Napier City Council (NCC) for a 100-unit self-storage facility.

The five existing dwellings on the site would be demolished. The existing dwellings encroach into the Foreshore Reserve, but the new development would not.

Two new vehicle entrances off SH51 are proposed, which the NCC meeting agenda says has been supported by Waka Kotahi. The storage units and two-storeyed homes would be separated by an 8m-wide internal road.

Assessment of the resource consent application is ongoing and will be discussed at a NCC meeting on August 10. The site is in the NCC Main Industrial zone.