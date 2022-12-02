Deuce Days organiser Lloyd Wilson (left) with Kapiti Coast car enthusiast Charley Wilson and her dad's 1932 Ford.

Cranford Hospice is lucky to have someone like Lloyd Wilson in their corner.

On the face of it, Wilson might just be organising a car convention this weekend.

One-hundred-and-16 1932 Fords from as far away as Whangarei and Dunedin have rolled into Napier for the “Deuce Days.’’

The 1932 Ford, known as the Deuce, is an icon. Built for just one year, due to the onset of The Great Depression, it was the brainchild of Henry Ford’s son Edsel and marked the introduction of the legendary flathead V8 motor.

It’s since become a favourite of classic car enthusiasts worldwide, with Wilson hosting a huge number of the Deuce’s New Zealand fans this weekend.

“The 1932 Ford is regarded as the epitome of the hot rod because of the style of the car and - with all the reproduction ones and what have you - there’re more in New Zealand now, and America for that matter, than there were in 1932,’’ Wilson said.

This is a celebration of the 90th anniversary of a car that was only in production for an incredibly short period of time, but which lives on in the hearts of its fans.

This is also a gathering with a purpose.

The 1932 Fords started arriving in Napier on Friday and will be out and about on Saturday, but it’s Sunday that matters most to Wilson.

That’s when all 116 Deuces will be on display at Perfume Point, Ahuriri and where he hopes to do his bit for Cranford Hospice.

Wilson previously hosted this event for five years in Masterton, where he was chairman of the Hospice Wairarapa Community Trust. Napier is now home for Wilson, with its art deco architecture the perfect setting to showcase the 1932 Ford.

But leaving Masterton hasn’t curtailed Wilson’s commitment to supporting hospice care.

“My wife’s a hospice nurse and, like a lot of people I guess, we’d had family who’d been through the whole care situation with hospice, so it’s just something I’m very passionate about and if we can do something to raise some money for hospice then what would be cool,’’ said Wilson.

There’s no charge to come and see the Deuces at Perfume Point, but there will be people asking spectators for a gold coin contribution that will then be donated to Hastings’ Cranford Hospice.