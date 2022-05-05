A Headstone at Settlers Cemetery in Dannevirke was badly damaged. Video / Leanne Warr

Damage from what appears to have been vandalism to a headstone in Dannevirke's Settlers Cemetery has upset some locals.

The cemetery, which was the first in Dannevirke, opened in the 1870s and closed in 1912.

Some of the grave markers and headstones have been damaged by earthquakes and weather, but the recent destruction is believed to have been caused by human hand.

Sharyn Burling, who is part of Friends of the Settlers Cemetery and organises cemetery walks, said she found the damaged headstone when she visited the cemetery to place plaques.

She said the plaques were placed to honour those whose headstones had gone due to age.

"We found while placing one of the plaques that this headstone was down, and we could see by the colour of the break that it was a very new destruction."

There were signs that made her believe it was not due to age.

Burling said it was unlikely to have fallen in a weather event.

"That's what makes it so frustrating – to think somebody or some people have not honoured those who are here and have found some sort of weird pleasure in destroying a headstone."

Sharyn outside the gates of the cemetery where many of those who were influential in building Dannevirke are buried. Photo / Leanne Warr

Many early residents of Dannevirke were buried in the cemetery – those who had a lot to do with the development of the town.

"We have a lot of the very important and influential people from those very early days of Dannevirke being established," Burling said.

"There are a lot of names here that are still relevant to the town."

She said it was upsetting, especially because a lot of headstones had been lost through natural attrition.

"To actually have one ruined is really sad because we are trying to honour everybody here."

Burling said more and more people were interested in their ancestors, and where they were buried, and she frequently had people at the cemetery looking for their families.

She did not know who was responsible, however it was not the first time this had happened in the cemetery.

"That just seems to be something that someone takes into their mind, 'oh, that would be a fun thing to do' with no respect for those people that are buried here."

The damaged grave belonged to Thomas Smith, who Burling guessed emigrated from England at some time in the 1880s with his family.

According to his obituary, he was a resident of the Mangatoro Valley, Waitahora, and was the postmaster for 15 years.

His youngest daughter, Kate, who died in 1911 at age 25, was buried in the cemetery and Thomas was buried there the following year.

A lot of work had gone into the upkeep of the cemetery, including removal of a macrocarpa hedge a few years ago, to be replaced by sturdy fencing.

The Friends of the Settlers Cemetery would also have working bees and had been given a grant from the Dannevirke Community Board to purchase a product to help them clean the headstones.

Cemetery walks had been postponed due to Covid last year but it was hoped one could be held later this year.