Haumoana artist Rae West hangs her work on the wall of the patient lounge at Dermatology Hawke's Bay.

Dermatologist Dr Juber Hafiji and his wife Shahin Hafiji are brightening up the Dermatology Hawke’s Bay Hastings clinic with local artists’ work.

Shahin is the clinic’s business manager, and explained that when she and her dermatologist husband were planning their Havelock North clinic, they were clear that they wanted to include works by local artists which would not only be a lovely distraction for their patients, but would also serve as a way to champion Hawke’s Bay’s incredibly talented artists.

The clinic features artworks by Hawke’s Bay artists such as Josh Lancaster, Cathy Wilcox, Carrie Fraser, Lauren Claire and Rae West.

A new Rae West artwork has been hung in the patient lounge at Dermatology Hawke’s Bay, which the business manager said “is absolutely stunning”.

“I’m so thrilled with it. It’s such a bold piece, and its reflective surface bounces light around the room, so it’s almost like having another light source,” said Shahin.

It’s one of more than a dozen original pieces by local artists gracing the walls of the clinic.

“It’s creating a real talking point, with patients pleased to see work by artists they know and discussing them as they rest after surgery,” said Shahin.

In the patient lounge are two pieces by West, one from her Retro Persuasion series and one from her Juicy Kisses series.

West is a noted Hawke’s Bay artist based in Haumoana, known for her retro mid-century aesthetic.

West explained she loves the style of the ‘60s and ‘70s and works in resin, which gives her maximum freedom to develop fluidity and layers, the work being almost reminiscent of lava lamps.

“I often use a lot of gold leaf in my work, which adds life and light and almost makes [the pieces] appear to be moving as you walk past them.”

For the Hafijis, buying local art was critical.

“The medical technology we needed for the clinic had to be imported from Europe and America in the main, so we made a conscious decision to buy everything else we could as close to home as possible; so art, furnishings and consumables where we can.

“It’s about supporting our community - that is very important to both of us,” explained Shahin.

The couple believes artwork has hit the mark with patients.

“It creates a talking point, so between the art and the view from the lounge up to Te Mata Peak, it’s not quite so bad spending time recuperating from day surgery in the lounge,” Shahin said.