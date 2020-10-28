Derek's Electrical and Kathy's Corner a one stop shop

Kathy Massey with her spectacular giftware.

Advertorial

For the last five years Derek and Kathy Massey have been sharing retail space in the busy main street of Dannevirke.

Derek is a fully qualified electrician with well over 20 years of experience in all areas from dairy sheds to domestic wiring, whether that be new builds or repairing/replacing existing electrical wires and fittings.

Derek Massey with his refurbished whiteware.

Dylan Hills has been working alongside Derek learning the trade for the last two years and Derek and Kathy say he is going extremely well and they are very proud of him.

Derek also sells refurbished whiteware from the shop. All whiteware has been thoroughly tested and comes with a 3-month electrical warranty.

Kathy also owns and runs Kathy's Corner helped by Christel and they sell a wide range of crystals, dragons, and fairies, skulls as well as dreamcatchers and other gifts.

One new area that some of you may have seen are the man cave items which have been very popular.

Kathy also has a very wide range of incense as well as aroma and some essential oils.

Instore Kathy and Derek have built a chill-out zone where people can come and just sit and offload their worries.

Currently Kathy is working on getting her website for the store up and running along with some other projects she has in the pipeline.

Kathy and Derek say that none of this would be possible without the support over the last five years from the amazing people of Dannevirke and surrounding districts and they are very proud to be living and operating in the Tararua District.