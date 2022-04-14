Defending champs Taradale trounce premier club rugby newcomers Aotea 70-20

Josh Coombs on the ball for Taradale in their battle against Aotea Photo / Paul Taylor

Defending champions Taradale have started the 2022 club rugby season with a victory in the first round of the Ray White Nash Cup.

Taradale took on premier grade newcomers Aotea at Tareha Reserve in superb conditions for the opening round and led 31-13 at halftime

Bailey Johnson in possession of the ball for the Aotea side facing the Taradale opposition in the first half. Photo / Paul Taylor

Any hopes for a comeback by Aotea were dashed by the end of the match with a 70-20 to Taradale.

In other key Friday clashes, Hastings convincingly beat Napier Pirate 40-12, while Havelock North beat Central Hawke's Bay in a close match 13-8.

Tamatea had the bye in the opening round of the Nash Cup, which this year features 11 teams.

The Aotea team underdogs get together for a pre-game kōrero before stepping up to face defending champions Taradale in the opening game of the 2022 season. Photo / Paul Taylor

Results

Men's Premier Grade Round 1:

Havelock North def Central Hawke's Bay 13-8 at Anderson Park; Hastings def Napier Pirate 40-12 at Elwood Park; Napier Old Boys' Marist def Clive 56-17 at Tremain Field; Napier Tech Old Boys' def MAC 30-28 at Whitmore Park; Taradale def Aotea 70-20 at Tareha Reserve. Tamatea the bye.