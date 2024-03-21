Identify your target: It could be a trophy stag ... or a fellow hunter.

With the roar season about to begin, hunters need to take extra care, says NZ Deerstalkers Association chief executive Gwyn Thurlow.

“I want to remind all hunters to be particularly cautious at this time, which is the busiest time of year in the hunting calendar. Be certain beyond all doubt when identifying your target and always assume that anything you hear or glimpse in the bush could be another human until you have a 100 per cent positive identification.”

This message is important as Easter weekend will fall within the peak roar period, which makes it more likely that hunters will take advantage of the long weekend to get out hunting.

With an increased number of people hunting on public land, there is an increased risk so all hunters must remain diligent.

Thurlow said the “identify your target” rule always applied, but should be emphasised again for the roaring season, or “the roar” – the time of year from about late March to the end of April during which red deer are mating.

“Stags ‘roar’ to defend their territories and attract females, and hunters track them by this noise in the hope of securing a trophy,” he said.

“Often roaring back at a stag will attract it and lead to an opportunity for a shot, but there is also the risk that you will draw in another hunter who thinks you are a stag. This means you must be especially careful and not get carried away by the excitement of the chase. Movement, sound, colour and shape can be very deceptive and it is every hunter’s absolute responsibility to prove it is safe to fire.

“Though there is an increased risk of encountering other hunting parties during this busy period, it is important to note that incidents are more likely to occur within hunting parties. As such, it is critical to communicate with your hunting party and agree on plans for movement and dividing hunting grounds, then commit to the plan.

“We all know the temptation to deviate from a plan when we hear a stag roaring outside our agreed hunting area, but it is not worth the risk.

“The roar may be from a prize stag, or from another hunter seeking to attract the attention of animals. If you hear a stag from your friend’s area, then rather than entering their ground and risk a tragedy, be happy on their behalf and focus on your own hunt instead.”

He also emphasised the need for hunters to avoid losing visual contact with a hunting companion, to wear coloured clothing in contrast with the environment, carry an emergency locator beacon, and take all the other normal precautions in the Firearms Safety Code.