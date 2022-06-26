Lorris Haste and Glennis McDonald have both been awarded life membership of Dannevirke and District Grey Power. Photo / Leanne Warr

When Glennis McDonald first joined Grey Power, there wasn't a Dannevirke branch.

She and her husband Ian went to Napier for the first meeting called by that branch of the New Zealand Superannuitants Association.

Now McDonald and fellow member Lorris Haste have been awarded life membership of Dannevirke and Districts Grey Power.

Life membership recognises not only the years of service but also the amount that a person puts into it and both women have been recognised for their commitment to the association.

McDonald has served both as secretary and president, while Haste served as treasurer.

Glennis joined Grey Power in 1993. Photo / Leanne Warr

It was McDonald's husband who signed her up for the organisation around 30 years ago.

"We were part of Napier for some years," McDonald said.

She found that being part of the association in Napier meant there were issues that interested residents there, but didn't concern Dannevirke.

They became part of the Hastings and Havelock North group, but found the same thing. It was a similar issue in Palmerston North.

Dannevirke and Districts Grey Power was formed in 2003.

Haste said it was her neighbour who asked her to join, saying they needed a treasurer.

"We had a darling old lady that lived in the flat next door. She leaned over the fence one day and said to me, 'would you be interested in joining Grey Power?"

At first Haste was reluctant, but the neighbour kept "needling" and eventually she agreed to take a look.

Lorris served as Treasurer for 19 years. Photo / Leanne Warr

She took on the treasurer's role but had to give that up after several years.

She is membership secretary, but that was still a big job.



The Dannevirke chapter wasn't as political as other chapters, Haste said.

"You find it only attracts a certain kind of membership. Here, we go and everybody's laughing with everybody else. Everyone knows everybody because they've been coming for so long."

That was not to say they didn't do their fair share of lobbying at the annual general meeting of the national body, Grey Power Federation of New Zealand.

One remit the chapter submitted was on using cell phones in cars.

That had been prompted by a concern for safety on Dannevirke's streets, especially among the elderly population.

"That got passed," Haste said.

McDonald said they had once been looking into ways to transport people to Palmerston North hospital.

"As we started to do our homework we found that St John was steps ahead of us," she said.

So they backed the organisation in their efforts and several members of the Grey Power chapter volunteered as drivers or assistants on the shuttle service.

"There are projects that, once we start doing our homework, we find someone else is on to them."

While serving on the committee has its serious side, both women enjoy the companionship of their fellow members.

"I'm a people person," McDonald said.

Lorris Haste and Glennis McDonald were presented with their Life Membership certificates by Mayor Tracey Collis. Photo / Leanne Warr

The two women were presented with certificates at the annual general meeting of Dannevirke and Districts Grey Power last week by Mayor Tracey Collis, who was guest speaker.