Decision day: Mayors back in the hot seats across Hawke's Bay

The votes are in, now for the count. Photo Supplied

No changes are expected in any of the five council mayoralties in wider Hawke's Bay with all three incumbents facing challenges at the polls expected to be re-elected with most votes counted in local body elections.

Based on "progress" results – mainly counting votes received up to Friday night - the three were all comfortably ahead, while Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and Central Hawke's Bay's Alex Walker did not have to face an election and were re-elected unopposed..

Kirsten Wise appears to have a second term in Napier after beating two other candidates, with a 1898 majority over nearest challenger and re-elected councillor Nigel Simpson.

Wairoa's Craig Little, seeking a fourth term and facing four other hopefuls, was similarly placed with a majority of 692 over nearest opponent Benita Cairns, and in Tararua District, part of the Horizons (Manawatu-Whanganui) regional council area, Tracey Collis, seeking a third term in a four-way race, had a 2115 votes majority over next best Sharon Wards, a re-elected councillor.

The support for the mayors followed a similar path throughout the wider region with Hawke's Bay Regional council member Craig Foss and Wairoa deputy Mayor Hine Flood (as a coiuncil candidate) being unseated.

Perhaps the major surprise was the defeat of former Tukituki Foss in his bid for re-election to the Heretaunga-Hastings constituency of the Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

The constituency has three new members in Jock Mackintosh, who retiurs this month as CEO at the regional sports park in Hastings, former Hastings District Council member Sophie Seers, and winegrower Xan Harding.

Those re-elected included all of the eight-member Central Hawke's Bay District Council, four of them unopposed.

All 10 seeking re-election to the 12-member Napier City council are returned, joined by Julie Greig in the Nelson Park Ward (replacing Api Tapine) and Chad Tareha in Taradale (replacing Tania Wright).

The nine re-elected in the Hastings District, including three unopposed, will be joined by six new councillors, including historian Michael Fowler, the only new councillor of seven in largest ward Hastings-Havelock North.

Three of the others are new Takitimu Maori Ward members, expected to be Ana Apatu, Kellie Jessup and Renata Nepe in its new Takitimu Maori Ward.

All three seeking re-election in the four-seat Tararua district's north ward were returned, although the poll was headed by newcomer Steve Wallace, while its South Ward has three new councillors joining returning ward councillor Peter Johns.

Electoral officers said the progress results posted on Saturday afternoon might not include the morning's voting, with papers generally still "in transit" to returning officers. Updated "preliminary" results were expected on Sunday, with eligible special votes in the final declarations to be made by Thursday.

* Progress results are being posted here as they come to hand.

Results - (*) denotes sitting member:

Napier City Council

Mayor (1 vacancy)

(*) Kirsten Wise 8397

Nigel Simpson 6499

John C Smith 798

Ahuriri Ward (2 vacancies)

(*) Hayley Browne 1682

(*) Keith Price 1633

Louise Burnside 996

Karl Goodchild 964

Leanne Cotter-Arlidge 624

Onekawa-Tamatea Ward (2 vacancies)

(*) McGrath, Richard 1675

Annette Brosnan 1628

Te Kira Lawrence 646

Nelson Park Ward (4 vacancies)

(*) Greg Mawson 1951

(*) Maxine Boag 1817

(*) Sally Crown 1562

Julie Greig 1524

Nigel Olsen 953

Liz Gear 366

Taradale Ward (4 vacancies)

(*) Graeme K Taylor 5335

(*) Nigel Simpson 5226

(*) Ronda Chrystal 4619

Chad Tareha 3672

Maria Roberts 2918

Hastings District Council

Mayor (1 vacancy)

(*) Sandra Hazlehurst

Elected unopposed

Hastings-Havelock North General Ward (7 vacancies)

(*) Eileen Lawson 6030

(*) Wendy Schollum 5951

(*) Malcolm Dixon 5601

Michael Fowler 5592

(*) Kevin Watkins 5237

(*) Damon Harvey 4447

(*) Simon Nixon 4097

Rizwaana (Riz) Latiff 2962

Melanie Lorraine Petrowski 2678

Gilly Lawrence 2187

Rion Roben 2171

Alex Cameron 1975

Sayeed Ahmed 1848

Kim Priest 1814

Flaxmere General Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received

Henry Heke 322

Michael Ngahuka 258

Marcelle Raheke 142

Victoria Fuata'i 72

Kahurānaki General Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received

Marcus Buddo 778

John Roil 601

Takitimu Māori Ward (3 vacancies) Votes Received

Ana Apatu 828

Kellie Jessup 664

Renata Nepe 557

Dallas Rahui Te Ahuru Adams 467

Sarah Greening-Smith 375

Kiri Goodspeed 317

Hohepa Cooper 281

Mōhaka General Ward (1 vacancy)

(*) Tania Kerr

Elected unopposed

Heretaunga General Ward (2 vacancies)

(*) Alwyn Corban

(*) Ann Redstone

Elected unopposed

Poukawa Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)

Vicki Scoular 439

Lilly Lawson 368

Tūtira Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)

Abby Morley

Elected unopposed

Kaweka Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)

Isabelle Crawshaw

Elected unopposed

Maraekākaho Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)

(*) Jonathan Stockley

Elected unopposed

Flaxmere Licensing Trust (6 vacancies)

(*) Martha Greening

(*) Chrissy Hokianga

(*) Bronwen Hopkins

(*) Warwick Howie

(*) Farley Keenan

(*) Bert Lincoln

All elected unopposed.

Wairoa District Council

Mayor (1 vacancy)'

(*) Craig Little 1279

Benita Cairns 587

Simon Mutonhori 356

Murray Olsen 141

Jennifer Takuta-Moses 37

General Ward (3 vacancies)

(*) Denise Eaglesome-Karekare 966

(*) Jeremy Harker 951

Roz Thomas 800

(*) Hine Flood 516

Waipatu Winitana 377

Ngaire Culshaw 275

Murray Olsen 269

Maori Ward (3 vacancies)

Benita Cairns 532

(*) Chaans Tumataroa-Clarke 468

(*) Melissa Kaimoana 417

(*) Danika Goldsack 305

Jennifer Takuta Moses 128

Wayne Taylor 159

Central Hawke's Bay District Council

Mayoralty (1 vacancy)

(*) Alex Walker

Elected unopposed

Aramoana-Ruahine Ward (4 vacancies)

(*) Tim Aitken

(*) Jerry Greer

(*) Brent Muggeridge

(*) Kate Taylor

All elected unopposed

Ruataniwha Ward (4 vacancies)

(*) Pip Burne 1780

(*) Gerard Minehan 1771

(*) Kelly Annand 1549

(*) Exham Wichman 1199

Kaye Harrison 873

Tararua District Council

Mayor (1 vacancy)

(*) Tracey Collis 3144

Sharon Wards 1029

Nick Hill 651

James Kendrick 489



North Tararua Ward (4 vacancies)

Steve Wallace 1845

(*) Erana Peeti-Webber 1676

(*) Kerry Sutherland 1498

(*) Sharon Wards 1247

James Walker 1057

Roger Earp 970

Vicki Priday 930

Paul Te Huki 826

James Kendrick 610

James Brett Harold 351

South Tararua Ward (4 vacancies)

Alison Franklin 1525

(*) Peter Johns 1370

Scott Gilmore 1212

Michael Francis Long 1189

Dennis Wyeth 307

Jared Warren Gardner 165

Tararua Māori Ward (1 vacancy)

Naioma Chase 152

Lorraine Stephenson 142

Dot Watson 46

Dannevirke Community Board (4 vacancies)

Ernie Christian

(*) Terry Hynes

Ron Wallace

(*) Pat Walshe

All elected unopposed

Eketāhuna Community Board (4 vacancies)

(*) Terry Carew 282

(*) Steen McGhie 273

Larissa Barclay 196

Everlyne Chase 186

Selena Lamb 100

Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Ahuriri/Napier General Constituency (3 vacancies)

(*) Neil Kirton 10,885

(*) Martin Williams 10,118

(*) Hinewai Ormsby 8051

Mark Barham 5638

Heretaunga/Hastings General Constituency (3 vacancies)

Jock Mackntosh 6474

Sophie Siers 5986

Xan Harding 4984

(*) Craig Foss 4692

Steve Gibson 3742

Ngaruroro General Constituency (1 Vacancy)

(*) Jerf van Beek

Elected unopposed

Tamatea/Central Hawke's Bay General Constituency (1 Vacancy)

(*) Will Foley

Elected unopposed

Wairoa General Constituency (1 vacancy)

Di Roadley 1002

Apiata (Api) Tapine 427

Māui ki te Raki Māori Constituency (1 vacancy)

Charles Lambert 808

Michelle McIlroy 654

Māui ki te Tonga Māori Constituency (1 vacancy)

Thompson Hokianga

Elected unopposed

Horizons Regional Council

Tararua Ward (1 vanancy)

(*) Allan Benbow

Elected unopposed

Tonga Māori Seat (1 vacancy)

Te Kenehi Teira 1094

Warwick Gerhnoefer 353