Decision day: Mayors back in the hot seats across Hawke's Bay

No changes are expected in any of the five council mayoralties in wider Hawke's Bay with all three incumbents facing challenges at the polls expected to be re-elected with most votes counted in local body elections.
Based on "progress" results – mainly counting votes received up to Friday night - the three were all comfortably ahead, while Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and Central Hawke's Bay's Alex Walker did not have to face an election and were re-elected unopposed..
Kirsten Wise appears to have a second term in Napier after beating two other candidates, with a 1898 majority over nearest challenger and re-elected councillor Nigel Simpson.
Wairoa's Craig Little, seeking a fourth term and facing four other hopefuls, was similarly placed with a majority of 692 over nearest opponent Benita Cairns, and in Tararua District, part of the Horizons (Manawatu-Whanganui) regional council area, Tracey Collis, seeking a third term in a four-way race, had a 2115 votes majority over next best Sharon Wards, a re-elected councillor.
The support for the mayors followed a similar path throughout the wider region with Hawke's Bay Regional council member Craig Foss and Wairoa deputy Mayor Hine Flood (as a coiuncil candidate) being unseated.
Perhaps the major surprise was the defeat of former Tukituki Foss in his bid for re-election to the Heretaunga-Hastings constituency of the Hawke's Bay Regional Council.
The constituency has three new members in Jock Mackintosh, who retiurs this month as CEO at the regional sports park in Hastings, former Hastings District Council member Sophie Seers, and winegrower Xan Harding.
Those re-elected included all of the eight-member Central Hawke's Bay District Council, four of them unopposed.
All 10 seeking re-election to the 12-member Napier City council are returned, joined by Julie Greig in the Nelson Park Ward (replacing Api Tapine) and Chad Tareha in Taradale (replacing Tania Wright).
The nine re-elected in the Hastings District, including three unopposed, will be joined by six new councillors, including historian Michael Fowler, the only new councillor of seven in largest ward Hastings-Havelock North.
Three of the others are new Takitimu Maori Ward members, expected to be Ana Apatu, Kellie Jessup and Renata Nepe in its new Takitimu Maori Ward.
All three seeking re-election in the four-seat Tararua district's north ward were returned, although the poll was headed by newcomer Steve Wallace, while its South Ward has three new councillors joining returning ward councillor Peter Johns.
Electoral officers said the progress results posted on Saturday afternoon might not include the morning's voting, with papers generally still "in transit" to returning officers. Updated "preliminary" results were expected on Sunday, with eligible special votes in the final declarations to be made by Thursday.
* Progress results are being posted here as they come to hand.
Results - (*) denotes sitting member:
Napier City Council
Mayor (1 vacancy)
(*) Kirsten Wise 8397
Nigel Simpson 6499
John C Smith 798
Ahuriri Ward (2 vacancies)
(*) Hayley Browne 1682
(*) Keith Price 1633
Louise Burnside 996
Karl Goodchild 964
Leanne Cotter-Arlidge 624
Onekawa-Tamatea Ward (2 vacancies)
(*) McGrath, Richard 1675
Annette Brosnan 1628
Te Kira Lawrence 646
Nelson Park Ward (4 vacancies)
(*) Greg Mawson 1951
(*) Maxine Boag 1817
(*) Sally Crown 1562
Julie Greig 1524
Nigel Olsen 953
Liz Gear 366
Taradale Ward (4 vacancies)
(*) Graeme K Taylor 5335
(*) Nigel Simpson 5226
(*) Ronda Chrystal 4619
Chad Tareha 3672
Maria Roberts 2918
Hastings District Council
Mayor (1 vacancy)
(*) Sandra Hazlehurst
Elected unopposed
Hastings-Havelock North General Ward (7 vacancies)
(*) Eileen Lawson 6030
(*) Wendy Schollum 5951
(*) Malcolm Dixon 5601
Michael Fowler 5592
(*) Kevin Watkins 5237
(*) Damon Harvey 4447
(*) Simon Nixon 4097
Rizwaana (Riz) Latiff 2962
Melanie Lorraine Petrowski 2678
Gilly Lawrence 2187
Rion Roben 2171
Alex Cameron 1975
Sayeed Ahmed 1848
Kim Priest 1814
Flaxmere General Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received
Henry Heke 322
Michael Ngahuka 258
Marcelle Raheke 142
Victoria Fuata'i 72
Kahurānaki General Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received
Marcus Buddo 778
John Roil 601
Takitimu Māori Ward (3 vacancies) Votes Received
Ana Apatu 828
Kellie Jessup 664
Renata Nepe 557
Dallas Rahui Te Ahuru Adams 467
Sarah Greening-Smith 375
Kiri Goodspeed 317
Hohepa Cooper 281
Mōhaka General Ward (1 vacancy)
(*) Tania Kerr
Elected unopposed
Heretaunga General Ward (2 vacancies)
(*) Alwyn Corban
(*) Ann Redstone
Elected unopposed
Poukawa Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)
Vicki Scoular 439
Lilly Lawson 368
Tūtira Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)
Abby Morley
Elected unopposed
Kaweka Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)
Isabelle Crawshaw
Elected unopposed
Maraekākaho Community Subdivision (1 vacancy)
(*) Jonathan Stockley
Elected unopposed
Flaxmere Licensing Trust (6 vacancies)
(*) Martha Greening
(*) Chrissy Hokianga
(*) Bronwen Hopkins
(*) Warwick Howie
(*) Farley Keenan
(*) Bert Lincoln
All elected unopposed.
Wairoa District Council
Mayor (1 vacancy)'
(*) Craig Little 1279
Benita Cairns 587
Simon Mutonhori 356
Murray Olsen 141
Jennifer Takuta-Moses 37
General Ward (3 vacancies)
(*) Denise Eaglesome-Karekare 966
(*) Jeremy Harker 951
Roz Thomas 800
(*) Hine Flood 516
Waipatu Winitana 377
Ngaire Culshaw 275
Murray Olsen 269
Maori Ward (3 vacancies)
Benita Cairns 532
(*) Chaans Tumataroa-Clarke 468
(*) Melissa Kaimoana 417
(*) Danika Goldsack 305
Jennifer Takuta Moses 128
Wayne Taylor 159
Central Hawke's Bay District Council
Mayoralty (1 vacancy)
(*) Alex Walker
Elected unopposed
Aramoana-Ruahine Ward (4 vacancies)
(*) Tim Aitken
(*) Jerry Greer
(*) Brent Muggeridge
(*) Kate Taylor
All elected unopposed
Ruataniwha Ward (4 vacancies)
(*) Pip Burne 1780
(*) Gerard Minehan 1771
(*) Kelly Annand 1549
(*) Exham Wichman 1199
Kaye Harrison 873
Tararua District Council
Mayor (1 vacancy)
(*) Tracey Collis 3144
Sharon Wards 1029
Nick Hill 651
James Kendrick 489
North Tararua Ward (4 vacancies)
Steve Wallace 1845
(*) Erana Peeti-Webber 1676
(*) Kerry Sutherland 1498
(*) Sharon Wards 1247
James Walker 1057
Roger Earp 970
Vicki Priday 930
Paul Te Huki 826
James Kendrick 610
James Brett Harold 351
South Tararua Ward (4 vacancies)
Alison Franklin 1525
(*) Peter Johns 1370
Scott Gilmore 1212
Michael Francis Long 1189
Dennis Wyeth 307
Jared Warren Gardner 165
Tararua Māori Ward (1 vacancy)
Naioma Chase 152
Lorraine Stephenson 142
Dot Watson 46
Dannevirke Community Board (4 vacancies)
Ernie Christian
(*) Terry Hynes
Ron Wallace
(*) Pat Walshe
All elected unopposed
Eketāhuna Community Board (4 vacancies)
(*) Terry Carew 282
(*) Steen McGhie 273
Larissa Barclay 196
Everlyne Chase 186
Selena Lamb 100
Hawke's Bay Regional Council
Ahuriri/Napier General Constituency (3 vacancies)
(*) Neil Kirton 10,885
(*) Martin Williams 10,118
(*) Hinewai Ormsby 8051
Mark Barham 5638
Heretaunga/Hastings General Constituency (3 vacancies)
Jock Mackntosh 6474
Sophie Siers 5986
Xan Harding 4984
(*) Craig Foss 4692
Steve Gibson 3742
Ngaruroro General Constituency (1 Vacancy)
(*) Jerf van Beek
Elected unopposed
Tamatea/Central Hawke's Bay General Constituency (1 Vacancy)
(*) Will Foley
Elected unopposed
Wairoa General Constituency (1 vacancy)
Di Roadley 1002
Apiata (Api) Tapine 427
Māui ki te Raki Māori Constituency (1 vacancy)
Charles Lambert 808
Michelle McIlroy 654
Māui ki te Tonga Māori Constituency (1 vacancy)
Thompson Hokianga
Elected unopposed
Horizons Regional Council
Tararua Ward (1 vanancy)
(*) Allan Benbow
Elected unopposed
Tonga Māori Seat (1 vacancy)
Te Kenehi Teira 1094
Warwick Gerhnoefer 353