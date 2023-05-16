Carlyle St near inner-city Napier. Photo / Google Maps

The death of a man in Napier is being treated as unexplained and an investigation is underway, police have confirmed.

“Enquiries are being conducted into the death of a man at a residential address on Carlyle St, Napier,” a police statement read.

“The death reported last week, Thursday 11 May, is being treated as unexplained at this time.”

A detailed scene examination will be conducted at the address on Wednesday.

“Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so,” the police statement read.

Carlyle St has a mix of commercial and residential properties and is located just outside the city centre.