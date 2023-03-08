Death metal band raising funds for flood relief

Alternative death metal band Dissonance will be playing a fundraiser for flood relief at the Cabana on Saturday, March 18.

Alternative death metal band Dissonance will bring their unique style of music to the Cabana on Saturday, March 18, to do their bit for victims of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The five-piece band, which includes Cameron Trass on drums and back-up vocals, Brydon Crossan on bass, Chase Baker on lead guitar, Robbie Sayer on rhythm guitar and James Lowe on vocals, formed in 2020.

James says they are doing the fundraiser because they want to help out the community after the destruction caused by the cyclone.

“The goal for the night is just to have a good time to get away from all the trouble that is happening, even if it’s for a little while. It’s okay if you want to support the cause but can’t come. I just ask people to spread the message.”

The doors will be opening at 8pm, with Dissonance taking to the stage at 10pm. The cost is $15 online at undertheradar.co.nz, or $20 on the door.

“We’re just some kids whose joy in life is music and who want to express themselves through music.”