'Deaf ears': Shock at cut to school bus service being in Central Hawke's Bay

4 minutes to read
The school bus route will no longer be offered to students who attend three Hastings schools. Photo / NZME

By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Parents are urging the Ministry of Education to reconsider a tough stance which will leave about 30 teenagers stranded without a bus to catch to school.

Students based in Central Hawke's Bay who catch a

