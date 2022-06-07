'Deaf ears': Shock at cut to school bus service being in Central Hawke's Bay

The school bus route will no longer be offered to students who attend three Hastings schools. Photo / NZME

Parents are urging the Ministry of Education to reconsider a tough stance which will leave about 30 teenagers stranded without a bus to catch to school.

Students based in Central Hawke's Bay who catch a bus to Hastings Boys' High School, Hastings Girls' High School or Karamu High School will no longer be able to access that service from the start of term three, following a decision by the Ministry.

Parents will need to find another option for the school run which is roughly a 30-minute car drive.

That bus route will only be offered to students based in Central Hawke's Bay who attend "special character schools" in Hastings, which are generally Christian or religious schools.

It is understood the change will impact about 30 students.

One parent from Otane says the change will make it unaffordable for many families to continue sending their children to Hastings for schooling.

The ministry's group manager school transport James Meffan said the decision related to the bus becoming overcrowded.

He said "ineligible" passengers had been using the bus as they did not attend a "special character school", which was the main function for that bus route.

"Our contracts with our transport service providers allow them to transport ineligible students at their discretion, provided no eligible students are disadvantaged," he said.

"If a provider chooses to transport ineligible students, the vehicle must have sufficient capacity to ensure all students (both eligible and ineligible) are seated.

"We became aware that there have been standing passengers on the service, and that the provider had failed to obtain signed approval from bypassed schools for all ineligible students.

"In March 2022, the Ministry therefore notified affected schools that ineligible students would no longer be allowed on this route from term three."

A letter sent to parents at Hastings Girls' High School, and seen by Hawke's Bay Today, stated the school tried to overturn the change.

"The transport division of the Ministry of Education has made it very clear that from the beginning of Term 3 our students travelling from Waipawa/Waipukurau and Otane are not eligible to travel on the bus," the letter read.

"The last date for them to use the service is July 7.

"We have explored every avenue to try and get this decision changed but have unfortunately not been able to."

Mum Jess Nielson, from Otane, said it currently cost about $40 per week (or $4 per ride) to send her daughter on the bus to Hastings Girls'.

Nielson said impacted parents had looked into booking their own school bus as an alternative, but it would more than double the current cost, and be about $80 or $90 a week per child.

"It pretty much means we have to choose to change schools."

Nielson said she chose to send her daughter to Hastings Girls' because she wanted the benefit of an all-girls' education, and there were none in Central Hawke's Bay.

"The school has advocated for us but it fell on deaf ears at the Ministry."

She said what was even more upsetting was the move was set to take place mid-year rather than the end of the year.

She said overcrowding was not a regular occurrence on the route, according to her daughter.

The bus is operated by Tranzit but is a contract by the Ministry of Education.

"Tranzit is more than happy to put on an additional service but this is not a viable option for parents when the service is not subsidised by either the MOE or by the regional council," Tranzit Coachlines general manager Jenna Snelgrove said.