Rosser said he was among a half-dozen pākehā protesters who stood up calling “Toitu Te Tiriti – Honour the Treaty” when Seymour began addressing the meeting.

He said after the first protest group was ejected by private security, several others silently protested, holding banners, until police escorted them from the room.

Video footage taken of Rosser’s ejection by an online media organisation shows him initially getting up from a position low to the ground before jumping around while being jostled out of the room by men in black clothing.

Rosser said he would be “seeking legal advice regarding assault charges”.

Seymour said about 170 people attended the Friday night event to “respectfully listen and engage in democracy”.

A small group of protesters tried to disrupt the event and were asked to leave by professional security, he said.

“I invited protesters to stay for a peaceful discussion, but most left. One was determined to disrupt and was escorted out by professional security personnel after being told he was trespassing by the property owner.

“He attempted to assault security staff, who took him straight to waiting police.

“If he wanted to make a complaint about his treatment, he could have made it to the police right then. However, he did not.”

Retired Hawke's Bay insurance broker Murray Rosser says he is considering legal action after allegedly being assaulted by security staff at an Act Party public meeting in Hastings. Leader David Seymour says Rosser attempted to assault security staff.

Rosser disputed Seymour’s claim he had attempted an assault and called Seymour’s description of him as a disruptor “naive”.

He said he would be following up further with police on Wednesday.

Rosser also accepted that building owners have a right to trespass people but felt some rules weren’t followed in this case.

“I advised the police sergeant that I wished to make a complaint of assault against the two people who had used physical force to eject me from the meeting.

“He recorded my contact details and said I would be contacted about this matter. I then gathered up with my group, and we left the property.”

A police spokesperson said police were aware of a small number of people being escorted by security from a public meeting at Hastings Racecourse on Friday evening.

“At this stage, police have not received any formal complaints about any matters arising from the meeting. However, we will be engaging with those parties involved.”