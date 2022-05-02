Dave with the replica model of the car Pauline drove when he first met her. Photo / Leanne Warr

After 28 years, Dave's Den has closed.

What once began as a collection for a model car enthusiast grew to more than 8000 models of any type of vehicle.

Dave Pawson still fondly remembers the first car his wife Pauline owned when he met her more than 50 years ago, and he intends to hold on to the model replica, even if it's not quite the same.

His collection started in the 1980s when he bought some Matchbox models.

it has since grown to include other toy vehicles as well as a variety of brands.

Dave says a friend made all the cabinets for him, and installed them, which allowed Dave to display all his models properly.

That led to him opening up the display to the public and it became something of a tourist attraction.

The room also became a special place for him and Pauline, who died last year, where she could also work on her art and sell some pieces.

He's had a few people come in wanting to buy some of the models since he decided to close and he's been happy to talk to those who are interested.

It's obvious Dave will take away some memories from his years - some good and some not so good.

Like the time he was robbed at gunpoint.

A few years ago, a man who was a collector of emergency vehicles came to Dave's Den hoping to get Dave to buy some pieces off him.

He came back some time later acting as if he'd never been before.

"He'd picked out a few models which were worth a bit of money," Dave said.

"He then claimed he didn't have enough cash to pay for the vehicles and asked about an ATM.

"When he came back he claimed the machine wasn't working."

Dave agreed to hold on to the vehicles and wait for him to come back with the money to pay for them, telling him that if he wasn't back within a week, they'd go back in stock.

"So he came back and said, 'I've come to pick the models up. So I went into the office, brought them out and I was looking down the barrel of a pistol."

The man threatened to shoot Dave and walked out with the bag full of vehicles.

Pauline happened to be at the front of the house and Dave told her to get the number of the car.

The couple called the police and the man was subsequently caught and arrested in Woodville.

The pistol was never found.

"Whether it was real or not, who knows?"

It's been a bit of a madhouse in the run up to the closure, Dave says, which he decided to do last year.

At 83, he considers himself a realist. As hard as it will be letting go, he doesn't want to leave his family with the job of finding new homes for all the models.