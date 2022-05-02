Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Dave bids farewell to Dave's Den

3 minutes to read
Dave with the replica model of the car Pauline drove when he first met her. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dave with the replica model of the car Pauline drove when he first met her. Photo / Leanne Warr

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr

After 28 years, Dave's Den has closed.

What once began as a collection for a model car enthusiast grew to more than 8000 models of any type of vehicle.

Dave Pawson still fondly remembers the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.