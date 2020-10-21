Dannevirke's Wellbeing Day Quiz and fun night raise $7000

Lots of discussions took place to sort out the team answers.

Two quite different functions with remarkable similarities took place in Dannevirke on September 30. One was the Meet the Candidates and the other was the Wellbeing Day Quiz and Fun Night, both equally well attended by audiences who were tested by thought-provoking questions and answers.

All attendees were winners, some more than others, because they were entertained. One group won on the night with prizes and new knowledge while the other group also gained knowledge ahead of last weekend's election day.

Winners - UMMM (MCI).

At the Dannevirke Services and Citizen's Club 24 teams of up to six members competed over nine rounds of questions to be the winners on the night.

There were many amusing and puzzling questions under different categories, not the least being the true/false set which included the claims – Janola was named after two women (true) and fingernails grow faster on the dominant hand (also true).

Colours also had the teams pondering – Which came first, orange the fruit or orange the colour? (the former) and what colour is a polar bear's skin? (Black).

With the night being a fundraiser for local charities, there were plenty of opportunities to spend, starting with paying ($2/answer) for up to three questions per round and doubling points for one round for an extra $10.

Several auctions raised hundreds of dollars and two raffles of a grocery basket and a fruit and vegetable basket were won and promptly donated by the winners to the local foodbanks.

Most fun was the heads and tails competition where participants chose to put hands on heads or tails with MC Craig Boyden tossing the coin. Elimination is quick but eventually winners were found.

Two major sponsors; New World Supermarket ($1000) and Dannevirke Dairy Supplies ($700), boosted the coffers while other local businesses contributed prizes.

Craig Boyden speaking for his business For Homes For Farms said he was proud to organise this fun night because, despite the Covid interruption, Dannevirke charities stood to benefit to the tune of more than $7000.