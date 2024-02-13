Llyr Jones finishes the open final with the winning time on the clock – 20.34 seconds!

With 61 entries and at least 200 spectators, the A&P Showgrounds shearing facility was full when Aotea Rugby Club held its Speed Shear fundraiser.

The Dannevirke public appreciated the chance to witness shearing with a difference, after missing it for a couple of years.

A huge crowd fills the Shearing Quarters as Tuma Mullins provides the commentary.

Racing against a large clock visible to the whole crowd, shearers are challenged to shear one lamb to qualify in the top 10 of their division, and from there to qualify as one of the top three for the final.

The lambs are checked to ensure the shearing is accurate, receiving three green lights upon inspection. The vast majority qualified.

Results were posted on a whiteboard and tension built as the three sets of finalists got ready for their third lamb.

Placegetters in the intermediate category: 1st Tini Papanui, 2nd Jakahn Lilo-Maru, and 3rd Levon Breese.

The intermediate shearers were first in their final, Tini Papanui setting the top time of 33.46 seconds to win, the average time in the semifinals being 45 seconds.

Placegetters in the senior: 1st Forde Alexander, 2nd Jacob Sutton, 3rd Laura Bradley.

The seniors followed, their average in the semifinals being 28 seconds, but Forde Alexander made it no race with a time of 22.54 seconds, faster than most of the open semifinal times averaging 25 seconds.

Placegetters in the open: 1st Llyr Jones, 2nd Paerata Abraham, 3rd Digger Balme.

So it was for the open trio’s challenge to do better, the second-last finalist Welshman Llyr Jones winning with a time of 20.34 seconds.

Aotea’s Jearrard Stevenson thanks the crowd, sponsors and contestants for helping his club to fundraise for a new pavilion.

Such was the success of the evening, its spokesman Jearrard Stephenson was delighted and indicated the proceeds would help with a new pavilion, and the event would probably be back next year.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.