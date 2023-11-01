Evie and Miha didn’t mind sitting with the witch – creator Donna Johnston. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Donna Johnston just loves Halloween.

This bunch were well dressed – Felix, Lucas, Rylan, Isla, Macie with Rosie and Dylan. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Some unusual local inhabitants. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It exercises her creative instincts and skills to turn her garage and part of her house into a ghostly cave, usually starting in July.

Lots more visitors. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Inhabitants inside were a bit strange. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It is loved by kids and older kids in their teens firstly because they can dress up, secondly because they can do something different with their mum and dad and thirdly (and probably most important) they want to see if they can be truly frightened.

These Seussical escapees Sophia, Ria and Brylee were going in to hide. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Donna and her family/friends inhabit the venue in weird garbs which can scare particularly on the senior’s night which was Saturday. A good turnout was received but an even greater one happened Tuesday on the real Halloween when queues of kids came to a slightly less scary venue so kids could not suffer fright but enjoy.

Donna has been doing this for at least five years and her venue has become legendary.



