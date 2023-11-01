Donna Johnston just loves Halloween.
It exercises her creative instincts and skills to turn her garage and part of her house into a ghostly cave, usually starting in July.
It is loved by kids and older kids in their teens firstly because they can dress up, secondly because they can do something different with their mum and dad and thirdly (and probably most important) they want to see if they can be truly frightened.
Donna and her family/friends inhabit the venue in weird garbs which can scare particularly on the senior’s night which was Saturday. A good turnout was received but an even greater one happened Tuesday on the real Halloween when queues of kids came to a slightly less scary venue so kids could not suffer fright but enjoy.
Donna has been doing this for at least five years and her venue has become legendary.