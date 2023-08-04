Incoming president Murray Holden presents outgoing president Nancy Wadsworth with a cyclamen in recognition of her eight years at the helm of the Dannevirke Gallery of History.

After eight years as president of Dannevirke’s Gallery of History, Nancy Wadsworth has stepped down.

She chose to relinquish her position at the Gallery’s AGM in favour of Murray Holden, who has been its vice-president for several years.

Nancy has no intention of leaving the gallery and is staying on as vice-president.

She says she loves researching history and being involved in the gallery which is continually changing and is delighted Murray has taken over its leadership, especially with his wife Beth Holden accepting the position of secretary following Jill Harrigan’s decision to also step down.

Kathryn Jensen remains as treasurer, and the committee of Scotty Bond, Jill Mills, Pera Jones, Craig Ramsay and Connor Ramsay was confirmed.

It has been a busy year in the Dannevirke Gallery of History with the mounting of a number of displays celebrating the Shires Centennial, Fashion out of Dannevirke and the John Lawrence Pottery with one on the suffragettes coming up.

Nancy in her annual report said she was pleased with the increasing flow of visitors to the gallery, especially from overseas but also from locals, particularly the primary schools and the recent After Five visit from the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce.

She reported on the large number of research requests which have been carried out and also the work of Sharyn Burling who held two Settler’s Cemetery Walks – one in the gallery due to bad weather.

Nancy says a highlight was the return of the stolen huia bird, albeit in a damaged state, but the involvement of Rangitāne when the bird was brought back was a very moving experience both out at Makirikiri Marae and later at the gallery. She hopes Weta Workshops will find time to repair it.

Guest speaker Manahi Paewai shows the book Rangitāne written by Jock McEwen.

Kaumātua Manahi Paewai was the guest speaker at the AGM talking about the event, mostly focusing on historian Jock McEwen who had strong connections with Rangitāne in Dannevirke from the 1940s until his death in 2010.

Some of his memorabilia has been donated to the gallery for safekeeping by relative Ruth Ussher.

New president Murray Holden presents Manahi with a pounamu gift thanking Rangitāne for helping in the return of the huia bird earlier in the year.

Murray expressed his concern over the issue of earthquake strengthening of the building, saying a similar building in Ashburton was assessed as costing over $1 million. The first step is to inform the Tararua District Council of a plan to be carried out and completed within the 15-year compliance time.

Nancy says it would be a terrible shame to lose the building which has withstood all the earthquakes and has good ventilation, keeping the artefacts in pristine condition. There was broad agreement from those assembled.

Murray says the gallery lacks funding and has had little help from the council, in contrast to the Waipawa Museum which receives good support from the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council.

The AGM decided to raise the membership fee from $10 to $20 per family and the committee is looking for other sources of revenue.

The importance of volunteers was highlighted throughout the meeting and an invitation was extended to anyone wanting to help during visiting hours, carry out research, maintain the building and exhibits and generally show interest.

Two stalwarts of the gallery, Kathryn Jensen and Scotty Bond, celebrated turning 60 with a cake and candles.

An afternoon tea after the speeches was also the opportunity to highlight the birthdays of two of the volunteers, Kathryn Jensen and Scotty Bond, both turning 60.

