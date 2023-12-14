Father Christmas at the Dannevirke Fantasy Cave Christmas Pop-Up with the Lawn brothers Henry, Johnny and Max and au pair Louisa Schwart from Germany.

Opening weekend at the Dannevirke Fantasy Cave Christmas Pop-Up attracted more than 100 visitors per day.

Santa arriving in style at the Dannevirke Fantasy Cave Christmas Pop-Up in a vintage car. He’s saving his reindeers’ energy for their big night.

Weekday highlights were visits from First Years pre-schoolers and Dannevirke South School, but with schools closing for the holidays, the volunteers - and Father Christmas - are ready for the rush.

Santa leans down to greet some of his smallest fans - from First Years Pre-school - on arrival at the Dannevirke Fantasy Cave Christmas Pop-Up.

The Dannevirke Fantasy Cave Christmas Pop-Up is in the Fountain Theatre at 1 Ward St, Dannevirke and is open now, with entry by donation.

The Dannevirke Fantasy Cave Christmas Pop-Up is filled with decorated Christmas trees and even features a Christmas donkey.

From Friday, December 16 extended sessions will run from 10am-4pm and Santa will be present. Photos with Santa will cost $5.

The Cave closes for Christmas on December 24.



