Opening weekend at the Dannevirke Fantasy Cave Christmas Pop-Up attracted more than 100 visitors per day.
Weekday highlights were visits from First Years pre-schoolers and Dannevirke South School, but with schools closing for the holidays, the volunteers - and Father Christmas - are ready for the rush.
The Dannevirke Fantasy Cave Christmas Pop-Up is in the Fountain Theatre at 1 Ward St, Dannevirke and is open now, with entry by donation.
From Friday, December 16 extended sessions will run from 10am-4pm and Santa will be present. Photos with Santa will cost $5.
The Cave closes for Christmas on December 24.