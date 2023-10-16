Lots of fun activities for members at Friends of Elske at Knox including cards. Photo / Dave Murdoch

After several months of trying to rescue Elske a new group has been formed called Friends of Elske Inc under the direction of Sue Langridge who started the original group over 20 years ago.

There was plenty of help offered when the original group lost its venue at the St Johns Anglian Church hall and several venues were tried before Knox Church proved very accommodating, making Monday from 10am-2pm available in its hall.

Jo Ellen was thrilled to win her bean bag hopscotch. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The group has rapidly grown to 24 under Sue’s direction with a keen bunch of 12 volunteers providing transport and companionship.

Rummy-o and Triominos were popular brain teasers. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The group has been meeting for four hours together each Monday for the past month which is exactly what they wanted. They have a full range of activities to entertain them morning and afternoon with a lunch provided by volunteers, guided by cook Ants Eising designing some pretty nice food, such as one Monday’s chicken salad rolls with bread and butter pudding to follow.

Glenys Dawkins (volunteer) helps Ants Eising (chef) with lunch. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The community is being very generous sponsoring games, food and equipment and with music playing (coincidentally Que Sera Sera – whatever will be will be) the very happy group were playing on Monday cards, board games and “sit and be fit” activities like hopscotch with indoor bowls planned for after lunch.

The new setup brings friends together like Marcie and Eunice. Photo / Dave Murdoch





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last ten years.