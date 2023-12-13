Some of the 30 Elske members enjoying a terrific Christmas lunch at Knox Church on Monday, December 7. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The journey of Elske continues as the year itself comes to an end.

Earlier this month, 30 members of Elske enjoyed a great Christmas lunch at Knox Church – an event that six months before would have seemed impossible to them as the Elske Centre run by Anglican Care Waiapu (ACW) closed. And for a while, the situation did look terminal.

As support from the community built steadily, the future looked brighter - but it takes a lot of little things to come together for success, and so it was with the new Elske group, especially as we approach Christmas.

Bit by bit, individual acts of generosity helped to create a new Elske, starting with the offer of Knox Church to be the host venue on Mondays, after a big search for possible venues and much goodwill from the public.

Had it not been for the return of the instigator of Elske 24 years ago, Sue Langridge, it may not have happened at all. She stitched together a group of volunteers who today provide the fellowship these elderly citizens yearned for and the future now looks bright.

Last month Sue gave thanks to those involved: the Dannevirke Library which provided a temporary venue until Elske grew too big; the media for supporting the cause; Engraverlab for printing new name badges; Native Woodcraft for IT support; Mayor Tracey Collis for networking contacts; multiple donors of food supplies - too many to list; the Sports Centre Bowling Club for equipment; the Regent Theatre for providing entertainment; donations like Olive Bailey’s Garden Ramble money Dannevirke Radio for advertising, the list goes on.

Now it is Christmas and somehow an amazing meal was created – donated meat, vegetables and little surprises washed down by fizzy grape juice and punch followed by pavlova and fruit salad, Christmas pudding and custard.

Only one item of news slightly spoiled the celebration: the minibus on loan free from ACW for six months is no longer available. Sue Langridge is philosophical. She is grateful to ACW for the loan of the bus and says with Elske closing from Christmas until February 4, there are two months in which to find another one.

