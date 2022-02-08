Dannevirke's low rainfall over January and the high humidity means farmers will need to be monitoring spore counts. Photo / NZME

If you thought Dannevirke was very dry over January, you would not be wrong.

According to figures released by the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), Dannevirke experienced only 4mm of rainfall in January, the equal lowest since records began in 1951.

That came as no surprise to many Dannevirke residents who had been commenting on Tararua District Council's social media page about water restrictions preventing them from watering their gardens.

Resident and community board member Terry Hynes said farmers were especially concerned.

"It certainly was a dry January," he said.

"It was getting drier and drier and I think people were getting very concerned about feed supplies."

While some thought the amount of rainfall in the region was more, that might depend on location.

The weekend's rainfall was recorded by Horizons Regional Council as 191mm over seven days at Tamaki Reserve, in the foothills of the ranges.

Hynes, who lives about 11kms west of Dannevirke, said he recorded 216mm of rainfall over the weekend.

It was not the first time Dannevirke had experienced a dry spell - in the summer of 2019-20, the town experienced what was then called the 50-plus year drought.

There had been rain predicted throughout January which never eventuated, and residents were asked to keep conserving water.

While the rain over the weekend was good and steady so it soaked in to the soil, it didn't mean Dannevirke residents could breathe easy.

"It's still very early February," Hynes said, adding that things could still get very dry without any more rain.

Such conditions could create additional problems for farmers as this is the time of year when animals could contract disease.

Hynes said following a dry spell, if there was a lot of litter in the pasture that could lead to a disease known as facial eczema which in animals caused jaundice and had a high mortality rate.

Facial eczema was from a fungal spore that, once ingested, could get into the liver of the animal, causing the organ to break down.

As the liver broke down, the toxin would get into the bloodstream, eventually affecting the animal's face, causing such things as facial lesions.

Hynes, who worked as a district manager for the Ministry of Agriculture, later Agriquality, for a number of years, was very familiar with what it could do.

"That used to rule my life from basically January through until April."

He said farmers would need to manage and monitor the spore counts and keep an eye on them as it had the potential to go up very quickly due to the high humidity and grass temperatures.

"It's just another worry at this time of year."

Seth Carrier, a meteorologist at NIWA, said January rainfall was below normal or well below normal across a vast majority of New Zealand.

He said the dryness was caused by the plentiful high pressure over the country during the month.