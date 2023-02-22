Dannevirke’s Connor Anderson wins crucial Auckland fight

Connor Anderson wins in a split decision.

It was a successful and exciting night for Connor Anderson at the Peach Boxing Show in Auckland on February 17. There was a great atmosphere for his first time fighting at the sold-out Auckland Boxing Association, the home of NZ Boxing.

A massive performance from Connor once again showed his class and he took the win with a split decision.

Watching the fight back, we thought he won convincingly landing a majority of cleaner shots.

The action was fast and furious.

Predictably, the first round was action-packed with Connor and his opponent Kyan Hand leaving it all out there.

Connor took a big body shot in the second round that hurt him a bit, but he showed an even bigger heart and pushed through to win that round and went on to dominate the third.

This was an important fight to win as it was a box-off for the New Zealand No 1 spot and potentially an opportunity to secure a spot at the Oceania Games in Samoa. Top effort, Connor.

His next fight is in Hamilton on March 18 against an opponent who has a record of 11 fights with 11 wins. Connor says he is heading there to end his rival’s winning streak.