Cinema volunteers and staff from Barber Climate and Electrical. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dannevirke’s Regent Cinema has new heating, thanks to a local electrician and with the help of the community.

Regent Cinema committee president Trevor Moore says many of those who came to see a movie, especially in winter, had been put off by how cold it was in the theatre.

Heating had been previously provided in the form of fan heaters, borrowed from local businesses.

“We’re so grateful for the use of heaters supplied by Mitre 10 and Westlows,” Trevor says.

Now they’ve had heat pumps installed, which he believes will make a huge difference.

“We have listened to people.”

The heating is now up and running, in plenty of time for the planned programme of holiday movies.

While a number of donations and sponsors, including Pub Charity, have covered part of the cost of the heat pumps, the committee, under the banner of the Dannevirke Regent Cinema Incorporated, still needs to raise $10,000, and the supplier, Dave Barber from Barber Climate and Electrical, has generously offered time to pay it off.

The heating has brought the committee one step closer to achieving its goal of upgrading the cinema and getting it “user-friendly”.

Committee secretary Clare Green says the next goal is to purchase a Digital Cinema Projector, which will allow them to play blockbuster movies.

Trevor Moore (pictured earlier this year) says community support has been wonderful. Photo / Leanne Warr

Trevor says while the community support has been wonderful, they still need more, whether that’s in the form of donations, advertising through the cinema, or holding private functions.

He says every dollar raised goes back into the cinema, both for running costs and fundraising for upgrades, and is administered by the committee of volunteers, of which there are now more than 30.

The committee is independent of the building’s owners.