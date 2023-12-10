Dannevirke’s Christmas lights sure to appeal again in 2023

2022 Judges Choice 3 Guinane St. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The For Homes Christmas Lights competition is sure to excite locals again in 2023.

In 2022 it lit up the neighbourhoods once more, with seven businesses competing and 10 residences being decorated in the suburbs.

Walking High St was an absolute pleasure after 9pm last year and the colourful windows beckoning the visitors. Shires with its flashing coloured patterns drew the most attention and won the business window section of the competition, but a walk down Gordon St was worth the effort. KB Ford’s nativity scene merited a study for 15 minutes to take it all in and gained second place, while New Vision Hair and Spa came third.

2022 Champion Business Window Shires Fruit and Vege Mart.

High St featured other windows and even if not in the competition were definitely worth a wander.

A tip – do High St first until it darkens sufficiently to gain full benefit of the residences.

A carefully planned itinerary takes you around the residences in about two hours without too much backtracking. They are spectacular, with long-term entrants having accumulated thousands of lights and lighting structures to be in a league of their own.

2022 Public Choice residential 2 Manila St.

Last year’s winners were 2 Manilla St (People’s Choice), 3 Guinane St (Judge’s Choice) and 17 King St – look to see how they have upgraded their creations again this year.

Others who are newer to the competition are equally worth seeing, as urban sites often make them interestingly unique. There are some great surprises around many a corner – great for family viewing.

The lights were mostly switched on by December 9 and run until December 19. Collect an itinerary from For Homes.

You can catch a guided tour on December 18 by booking at For Homes but be in early. It takes in the Christmas Fantasy Cave Popup at the Fountain Theatre. Check the leaving time.

Children can be involved, too, by colouring in a Christmas scene. Collect the picture from For Homes – the deadline is December 18.

Prizegiving is at For Homes on December 19 at 5.15pm.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo journalist based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.



