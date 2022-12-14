Dannevirke’s Christmas Lights a spectacle not to be missed

Dannevirke’s Christmas Lights, sponsored and run by For Homes, are an absolute delight to witness. Seven businesses and 10 residences are beautifully lit.
On a gorgeous balmy night, it was a pleasure to walk High Street viewing its five business entries, with two additional displays off the main street at KB Ford in Barraud Street and Little Gem, which is out on Laws Road.
You have to travel to view the residential entries, but they are really worth it. All of them are in town this year.
Four are in the Gordon-Trafalgar-Swinburn-Manila Street blocks – so colourful you can see them from a distance.
Another group is in the MacLaurin-Guinane-King-Princess Streets section of town, while two new entrants feature in Chamberlain and Mathew Streets.
With all entries open from dusk to about 10pm, they are a must-see. You can opt to go on the bus tour on Monday, December 19, but you will have to book at For Homes via calling 06 374 4103 or emailing office@forhomes.co.nz.
Visit For Homes for the list of homes and businesses participating, and vote by 9am on Tuesday, December 20. The prize-giving will take place that evening at For Homes about 5.15pm.
The list is as follows:
Residential:
34 Gordon St
36 Trafalgar St
35 Swinburn St
2 Manila St
2A Mathew St
4 MacLaurin St
17 King St
2 Chamberlain St
17 Princess St
Businesses:
Little Gem Garden Centre
Derek’s Electrical and Kathy’s Corner
Shires
Leader & Watt
Salvation Army Family Store
New Vision Hair Day & Spa
KB Motors (Barraud St)