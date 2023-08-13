Peter holds the certificates for his pies won in 2019 and 2021 as the 2023 certificates have not yet arrived.

Peter Tun believes it is good to measure up against other pie makers in New Zealand.

For that reason, the Dannevirke Bakehouse and Cafe owner has entered the Bakel’s NZ Supreme Pie Awards for more than a decade.

In every competition at least one of his entries has gained recognition.

In 2019 a Potato Top pie was Highly Commended, in 2021 it was steak and cheese (2020 and 2022 no contests due to Covid) and this year 2023 two Highly Commended pies were awarded 7th in NZ for Steak and Cheese and 9th for his Potato Top in a field of 5000 entries.

Coming from Cambodia 24 years ago and knowing nothing about baking pies, Peter and his brothers learnt their trade working for other bakers and then branched out on their own in Taupō (Fast and Fresh) and Auckland (Sunrise Bakery) as well as in Dannevirke.

Excellence runs in the family. Both brothers have also won highly commended awards this year for their pies.

Peter’s pies are baked fresh every morning, the process starting at 3am. He invites customers to come in and buy his multiple types of pie and other bakery specialties.

