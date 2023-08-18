ANZ staff at the Dannevirke branch, from left, Sandra (manager), Victoria, Lynne and Alistair, ready to take your donations.

During the month of August the ANZ Bank window in Dannevirke takes on a different look.

Members of the Dannevirke Floral Art Group decorate it with yellow artificial daffodils to highlight Daffodil Day and the fight against cancer.

This year it is a donkey named Hope pulling a cart.

The decorated donkey and cart created by the Dannevirke Floral Art Group in the ANZ Bank window.

ANZ has been sponsoring Daffodil Day since 1990 and in that time it has raised more than $25 million for the Cancer Society.

Staff at ANZ have always been ready to roll up their sleeves alongside their local community by hosting fundraisers like quizzes, selling Cancer Society merchandise and taking donations.

With changes in operating times to just two days per week, and the subsequent reduction of staffing, the traditional quiz in Dannevirke has been abandoned but staff are still ready to take donations to go towards local cancer support.

ANZ continues to be the lead sponsor and this year is funding a television fundraiser on TV3 8.30pm on August 24 called The Comedy Treatment.

It features Dai Henwood, a Daffodil Day Ambassador and himself diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer, who will lead a team of comedians to brighten up people’s lives and hopefully raise a lot of money.

This money for the Cancer Society goes towards running supportive care programmes in clients’ homes, driving patients to and from treatment, accommodating them when outpatients and funding cancer research.

