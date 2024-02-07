Dannevirke Wheels with Attitude returns to celebrate 25 years

More than 300 vehicles filled the A&P Showgrounds oval.

Numbers might have been down at the Wheels with Attitude, but the roughly 800 who attended the show left satisfied.

After a break of two years due to Covid in 2022 and a soggy venue in 2023, Wheels With Attitude was back at the Dannevirke Showgrounds last monthfor its 25th show.

Numbers were down due to a late change in date, and the Dannevirke Wheels Club had to quickly reschedule the date from the last Sunday in January to a week earlier.

Nevertheless a good number of 300 vehicles registered and it was matched by an equally pleasing flow of the spectators who enjoyed the mild overcast weather.

By the time the forecast rain hit the crowd was returning home satisfied by the spectacle they had witnessed and the special spot prizes had been presented to eight delighted owners of vehicles.

One of these was a specially created trophy toolbox, with engraving signifying that this show was the 25th since its inception in 1996.

There was a wide range of vehicles to interest all.

Originally started by Dannevirke Lions the show has morphed into a huge affair organised by the Dannevirke Wheels Club.

As with the tradition of welcoming vehicles and their owners “with attitude” there were some of the earliest models dating back to the 1930s extending to the modern muscle cars, a few unique home-made creations, motorbikes two-wheeled and trikes and at least one big rig.

A swap meet for parts had busy patronage, as did a variety of stalls.

Car clubs made Dannevirke their destination including the Humber Club, the HB British and European Car Club and some British minis.

All in all it was a good show, and organiser Tristram Smiley says he was relieved it went off so well.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.











