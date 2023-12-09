Prices were very stable at the Dannevirke Dairy Beef sale last week although stock numbers were down on the last sale slightly.
Nearly 150 Friesian X bull weaners sold for an average of $570/head with the top price shared by three pens at $580/head and none below $550/head.
The lower yarding of Friesian crosses compared with the last sale was countered by an increase in beef crosses, 90 being on sale and the top price of $650/head going to Jackson Farming for its Hereford crosses, Angus crosses slightly lower but the average beef cross being close to $600/head.
Nearly 70 quality heifers were again on offer two pens of Charolais from Te Angi Farm Ltd selling for $600/head and $585/head, the average for heifers being $572/head.
The next weaner sale will be on January 16. Let’s hope for some sun to help them thrive
Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.