Sinclair Brothers Calves had top equal Friesian Bull price of $580/head. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Prices were very stable at the Dannevirke Dairy Beef sale last week although stock numbers were down on the last sale slightly.

Te Angi Farm Ltd received the top heifer price of $600/head for these Charolais X. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Nearly 150 Friesian X bull weaners sold for an average of $570/head with the top price shared by three pens at $580/head and none below $550/head.

Jackson Farming received the top Hereford X bull price of $650/head. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The lower yarding of Friesian crosses compared with the last sale was countered by an increase in beef crosses, 90 being on sale and the top price of $650/head going to Jackson Farming for its Hereford crosses, Angus crosses slightly lower but the average beef cross being close to $600/head.

A large crowd deserved a bigger yarding of stock. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Nearly 70 quality heifers were again on offer two pens of Charolais from Te Angi Farm Ltd selling for $600/head and $585/head, the average for heifers being $572/head.

The next weaner sale will be on January 16. Let’s hope for some sun to help them thrive





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.