Mandy Hollis and Tank really love the new extension down Victoria Avenue. Photo / Dave Murdoch

After more than eight years, Dannevirke’s walkway project is finally nearing completion.

With all the path work done, there are only a few small things to complete before it can be signed off.

Chris Southgate, one of the coordinators on the project, spoke at a meeting of the Dannevirke Community Board last week.

Co-ordinators Terry Hynes and Chris Southgate with two very appreciative walkers in Pam Menzies and Sarah Keast. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Southgate explained that the project was first mooted by a resident, David Martin, in 2008 but it wasn’t until 2014 that the board offered the idea as its project and the Rotary Club was appointed the financial facilitator.

While physical work began in late 2014, the last of it was only just nearing completion.

“This has been a long and at times frustrating process to get this one over the line.”

Southgate said he wanted to acknowledge the community board’s acceptance of the project and the financial contribution made.

Ernie Christison’s crew finishing the lower half of Victoria Avenue. Photo / Dave Murdoch

He also acknowledged board member Ernie Christison who had done the vast majority of the physical work.

“When Ernie gets into a job, he does it with alacrity and gets on with it.”

He said initially Christison had done it pro bono, “which was very generous of him” but lately it was on a contract basis.

Member Terry Hynes was also acknowledged for being tireless in his work to bring the project to fruition.

Southgate said the project had cost about $100,000 predominantly in cash raised from the community board as well as funds from Eastern and Central Community Trust and pub charities.

He said both Rotary and Lions clubs had made substantial cash contributions through their fundraising activities.

Ernie’s team that put the latter part together. Photo / Dave Murdoch

From its early beginnings on Smith Road, the project progressed well along Adelaide Road and became the walk of choice for many wanting to commune with nature.

Residents reported extensive use of the walkway, with walkers appreciating the safe nature of the track complete with bridges and an even limed surface.

Completion of the walkway took longer than expected as Cadman Road, chosen to complete the circuit into town, was deemed unsuitable upon closer inspection and the alternative route down Cole Street was ruled out by the council after concerns a critical water pipe for the town might be damaged.

Finally, Victoria Avenue became the chosen route and Ernie Christison and his team got cracking last month to complete the link with finishing touches on the track as recently as last week.

Reactions from the many users of the track have been hugely positive.

Rosemary Harris and Rex do the whole circuit from Smith Road rain or fine. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Rosemary Harris, who had moved to Dannevirke in the last 18 months, said she chose the town to live in because of the facilities like the walkway “which is so scenic and safe” for herself in her mobility scooter and her dog Rex.

Mandy Hollis said the final extension had made it so much safer for her and her dog Tank because she had previously worried about using the road, especially at the Adelaide Road end where visibility was difficult.

Southgate said the project involved a lot of voluntary input but as time had gone on it had become very difficult for people with community-minded spirit to do voluntary work on a council asset.

He said it would be “a very sad day” if stringent regulations and the possibly over-zealous application of such by the council precluded any voluntary input because the job would never have come about without it.

“My plea is that whilst we don’t want to flout necessary regulations, the one size fits all aspect of a lot of government regulations is actually making it unnecessarily difficult.”

Christison was critical of Tararua Alliance, saying in his opinion there had been issues with traffic management and shutting the project down early.

“Every time we get anywhere near a project like this we have hindrance. It destroys the community spirit.”

Hynes said he felt the project had been made difficult due to changes of management within Tararua Alliance and a lack of communication.

He said the main issue now was ongoing maintenance of the walkway and the need to keep on top of it.

Meanwhile, a steady flow of grateful residents can be seen on any day along Adelaide Road, families with babies in prams, others out getting a break in the sun, some using it to train on and locals taking visitors to show them the scenery so close to town.



