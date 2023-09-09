The six nominees who attended the ceremony. Photo / Leanne Warr

Wackrow Awards winner Sarah Milham was “overwhelmed” by her award and says it is an “absolute honour”.

“Everyone nominated is absolutely amazing,” she says.

The 18-year-old, who was homeschooled, says she did a lot of voluntary work, particularly in sports and is heavily involved in gymnastics.

Sarah Milham helps the community in sports and has been involved in the Cactus programme. Photo / Leanne Warr

“Something I’m really passionate about is taking the skills and knowledge that I’ve learnt over the years and being able to give back,” she told the audience in her one-minute speech.

She says she has been given some “really cool” opportunities to be able to give back and to thank people “for the skills and knowledge they’ve given me”.

Sarah was one of eight nominees for the annual Wackrow Awards, which have been going since 1987.

Dannevirke police Sergeant Gary McKernon spoke on the history of the awards, and the constable who inspired them.

Graeme Wackrow had been stationed in Dannevirke police for a year in 1984. He was killed when his vehicle collided with another.

“He had a lot of time for the youth in the community. In recognition of this, three years after his death, Graeme’s parents donated a trophy in his memory to be known as the Wackrow Memorial Youth Award.

“This award has an emphasis on service to our community.”

Gary says an honours board is on display in the Dannevirke Library.

Sarah joins an elite group, according to Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis, who spoke at the awards ceremony held in Dannevirke last week.

“Being nominated for the Wackrow Award puts you in some elite company,” she says.

“I get the privilege of meeting some of the outstanding adults in our community and that can be over the entire New Zealand when they come back.”

She says quite often she will hear them say they were nominated for the Wackrow Award, or they were a winner.

“It was a common theme in their success.”

Tracey says it’s great to see young people being given leadership training to further grow and develop their skills at such a young age.

“This is something we can all contribute to; growing and enabling our young people to be the very best that they can.”

The calibre for the nominees this year was exceptionally high and the judges had a tough task choosing the winner, according to Tararua Reap general manager Elaine Reilly.

“They blew our minds,” she says.

She could not speak highly enough of the nominees.

“The best way to predict the future is to make it. And these guys are making the future. Each one of them is proactive in what they do. They don’t wait for somebody else to solve the problem.”

The awards ceremony also included guest speakers, Rangi Chase and Weller Hauraki, who both competed in rugby league overseas.

Weller Hauraki was also asked about his rugby league career. Photo / Leanne Warr

Rangi Chase spoke of his career in rugby league. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dannevirke Community Board chairman Pat Walshe asked the two athletes about their careers in rugby league and what advice they would give each of the nominees.

“Just believe in yourself,” Rangi says. “When you believe in yourself it makes a big difference.”

Weller says the nominees were doing the right thing in leading by example and showing people “what you should be doing”.

Two of the nominees were unable to be at the ceremony.

Tama Ngatai-Ruaporo: Young people of today are tomorrow's leaders.

Connor Anderson was brief, talking about helping others in boxing. Photo / Leanne Warr

Ella Hogan says it was quite a privilege to be nominated. Photo / Leanne Warr

Charlotte Radcliffe spoke of her time volunteering at Norsewood. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dreisz Huata loves helping the juniors at school, giving them things he wishes he knew when he was their age. Photo / Leanne Warr

The nominees were:

Sarah Milham (first place)

Charlotte Radcliffe (second place)

Jazzmyn Brandon (third equal)

Dreiz Huata (third equal)

Keisha Meek

Tama Ngatai-Ruaporo

Ella Hogan

Connor Anderson



