“You sort of think it can’t be right, but then you realise what it is and it just becomes a bit surreal.
“It’s quite humbling to hear someone describing your career to you.”
The nomination came from a good friend who Marshall says had done a lot of research, talking to his parents, colleagues and his wife, as well as some clients.
He says when he looks at the names of previous recipients of the award listed on the crook, there are “people I’ve looked up to in my entire career”, adding that they have all provided him with help and advice.
It’s something he feels he can now pass on to others.
Marshall grew up on a sheep and beef farm in Waipukurau and had a neighbour who was a well-known vet, whom he’d always looked up to.
Having an interest in science, Marshall says he put “two and two together” and looked at the opportunities he would have with a vet degree.
He talked to his careers adviser, who told him it was a difficult profession to get into.
“That motivated me to do it.”
He went off to university and studied hard for six months, earning entry into the vet school.