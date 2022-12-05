Dannevirke turns out for Christmas parade

Santa waved to the crowd. Photo / Leanne Warr
Dannevirke residents lined High Street on Saturday to watch the town’s Christmas parade.
After a disappointing cancellation last year, many residents were looking forward to the return of the annual event, held early on Saturday afternoon.
Organisers were very pleased with the turnout.
There were 43 floats on the day from a range of local businesses and organisations.
Winners were announced at a prizegiving on Monday afternoon.
The best Christmas theme float went to Te Rehunga Hall and Lancaster Tractors came in second.
The best children’s float was done by Dannevirke Tigers R.L.C with First Years Preschool second.
Mitre 10 won for best business float, with Tararua Vet Services as the runner-up.
The vote for the most original float went first equal to Gill Hall and Jack Smith.
Mitre 10 got the public vote and Tararua Health Group was awarded Champion for this year.