Dannevirke turns out for Christmas parade

Santa waved to the crowd. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dannevirke residents lined High Street on Saturday to watch the town’s Christmas parade.

After a disappointing cancellation last year, many residents were looking forward to the return of the annual event, held early on Saturday afternoon.

Organisers were very pleased with the turnout.

There were 43 floats on the day from a range of local businesses and organisations.

Winners were announced at a prizegiving on Monday afternoon.

The best Christmas theme float went to Te Rehunga Hall and Lancaster Tractors came in second.

Te Rehunga Hall won for best Christmas-themed float. Photo / Leanne Warr

Lancaster Tractors came in second in the best Christmas-themed float. Photo / Leanne Warr

The best children’s float was done by Dannevirke Tigers R.L.C with First Years Preschool second.

Mitre 10 won for best business float, with Tararua Vet Services as the runner-up.

The vote for the most original float went first equal to Gill Hall and Jack Smith.

Mitre 10 got the public vote and Tararua Health Group was awarded Champion for this year.

The Grinch (with Jared Mulinder of Regent Cinema Committee) popped in. The movie, The Grinch is playing on selected days at the cinema. Photo / Leanne Warr

The Ruahine Ramblerz marched together. Photo / Leanne Warr

This souped-up car was popular with some of the locals. Photo / Leanne Warr

Mitre 10's Christmas Carnival was a popular float. Photo / Leanne Warr

Shires marked 100 years in Dannevirke this year. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dannevirke's brass band headed the parade. Photo / Leanne Warr

Bridgestone Tyres included a Christmas tree built from tyres in their float. Photo / Leanne Warr

The Fantasy Cave opened their pop-up Christmas on parade day. Photo / Leanne Warr

Those watching the parade got a look at a vintage car. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tararua Health Group was named Champion float. Photo / Leanne Warr

Shires Fruit and Vege shop was sponsoring the parade. Photo / Leanne Warr

An old fire engine headed up the fire service's contribution. Photo / Leanne Warr