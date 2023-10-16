Octavius sang a sequence of 10 memorable songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals. Photo / Dave Murdoch

When you bring together the best choral singers of Hawke’s Bay and a conductor with 35 years of experience, something memorable is bound to happen.

Led by Anthony Tattersall, who has experience in the UK as a chorister, counter-tenor soloist, organist, conductor and musical director, the result was Octavius, a highly popular choir established in 2017 which sings music of all genres and styles, from sacred to secular, classical and contemporary.

It was Dannevirke’s privilege to hear them perform on October 7 in the St John Anglican Church, pronounced as being “wonderful” acoustically by the choir.

The choir was singing ‘Songs from the Shows - The best choruses and medleys from the musicals you know and love’, and what a treat the audience experienced.

Entering the stage singing The Circle of Life from The Lion King, the atmosphere was set for a sublime mix of medleys, starting with 10 memorable songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber without their conductor Anthony, who was accompanist. Subtle changes of location and volume indicated the change of songs in a performance that lasted almost 10 minutes.

The men’s group sang Gee, Officer Krupke from West Side Story with great energy and humour. Photo / Dave Murdoch

After hearing Jesus Christ Superstar, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Memory, Light t The End Of The Tunnel and Love Changes Everything, to name a few, the audience was stunned initially, then wild in acclaim.

The ladies' group told the story of the criminal justice system in All That Jazz from the show Chicago with pizzazz. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The programme was mixed with solos, every soloist very accomplished, and very polished group items, as well as more show medleys including Bohemian Rhapsody and songs from Les Miserables and concluded with a selection of Richard Rodgers hits like I Whistle a Happy Tune, There is Nothing Like A Dame and June is Bustin’ Out All Over to finish on a cheerful note.

It was a show not to be missed. Proceeds were shared by Octavius and the Anglican Presbytery – please come again!