Dannevirke Toastmasters celebrate 40 years

Dannevirke Toastmasters president Brian Baxter speaks of the value of Toastmasters.

Toastmasters in Dannevirke celebrated their club's 40th birthday on Saturday, November 13 with a meet n' greet in the Fountain Theatre followed by a debate after a catered lunch, adjourning to The Black Stump for dinner.

MC Stuart Wright welcomed the 45 guests in the afternoon, saying Dannevirke is one of over 1600 Toastmaster clubs worldwide with a membership of 352,000 and since its inception in 1922 four million members have benefited from learning to speak publicly.

Charter members Ray Chaplow, Stalky Law and John Robertson in the afternoon.

President Brian Baxter reiterated the point, saying he joined six years ago and wished he had started in his teens.

Charter member John Robertson said the club had come a long way in its 40 years, introducing local resident Stalky Law and Ray Chaplow from Hastings who helped charter Dannevirke along with Mark von Dadelszen who joined the celebrations for the evening.

A debate then raged on the topic "That It's Hopeless", Dannevirke for the negative pouring doom and gloom on the world but with dire predictions laced with ironies and humour while Waipukurau argued there is always hope.

At stake was The David Marsh Memorial Trophy after a past member who was described as "a fluent wordsmith" and the debate was drawn – Dannevirke retaining the trophy as it hadn't lost.

In the evening numbers swelled to 55 and guest speakers including Mayor Tracey Collis, Mark von Dadelszen, former mayor and Toastmistress Maureen Reynolds and several others entertained between courses with the cake cut as the last of the formal events.

John Robertson's comments earlier about the need to communicate face to face is never more relevant and vital in this day and age with cellphones and social media encroaching on our way of life, were absolutely demonstrated as people having been separated by geography over 40 years caught up in a good old talkfest.