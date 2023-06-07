Indie and Marlee Cantwell help Mayor Tracey Collis with the tree planting. Photo / Leanne Warr

Those living in Dannevirke in 25 years will get a glimpse of what life was like for many of us, but what will probably stand out the most is Covid.

A story about what life was like during Covid, as well as everything that has happened in the past year, has been buried in a time capsule that is planned to be revealed in 2047.

Indie and Marlee Cantwell decided to create a book that includes stories and photographs about Covid and what changed in their own lives.

The St Joseph’s School students also included a letter to their future selves, an interview with their dad Phil, and an account of the lockdown, from their perspective.

They were also on hand to help Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis plant a tree in honour of the coronation of King Charles III.

Early last month a tree planting was held on the weekend of the King’s coronation with a special ceremony in Woodville.

It was appropriate that the second tree planting would happen on the official public holiday to celebrate the monarch’s birthday and a few people braved the bitter cold to attend.

Mayor Tracey spoke of the cultural link to Te Apiti and its significance to local iwi.

She acknowledged the settlers who came to Dannevirke from Scandinavia in search of a better life.

She also acknowledged past recipients of Queen’s Service Medals and congratulated those who were awarded King’s Honours for King’s Birthday.

She says the royal family are a significant part of New Zealand’s history.

King Charles III has been given the nickname of the Green King and is known to live sustainably.

“It makes sense that we’re here today celebrating this event by planting a tree in honour of his coronation.”

Mayor Tracey says Hall St in Dannevirke was the perfect place to plant a tree as it was near where the late Queen Elizabeth II stopped on a royal visit in 1954.

The tree planting was one of many throughout New Zealand which will form part of the king’s legacy, she says.

Dannevirke Community Board members Ron Wallace and Terry Hynes prepare the spot for burying the time capsules. Photo / Leanne Warr

The planting was followed by the burying of two time capsules - one being the new capsule which includes items from recent history, and the second being that which was buried in 1997, containing newspaper articles, photos and promotional material for Dannevirke.

That capsule was dug up in December last year as part of Dannevirke’s 150th anniversary celebrations.