Dannevirke Tigers league thrash Kia Ora

The victorious Dannevirke Tigers League Team at Coronation Park on Saturday. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Playing their second game of the season, the Dannevirke Tigers Rugby League seniors confirmed their early promise by beating Kia Ora Warriors from Palmerston North 42-10 at Dannevirke’s Coronation Park.

The game was played in fine and firm conditions with a slight westerly breeze favouring Kia Ora in the first half.

In front of a big crowd, both teams proved they were there to play as the game started at a hectic pace with only double tackles stopping the raging forwards and midfield from scoring by both teams in the first 20 minutes.

Finally, from a quick play, Rangi Chase grubber kicked the ball behind the Kia Ora defence, collected the bouncing ball and touched down to give Tigers the league. Hoera Stephenson converted the try to make it 6-0 and went on to convert all seven tries in a fine exhibition of kicking.

Tama Petera breaks clear for one of his four tries. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Shortly after, Tama Petera, playing from fullback, side-stepped his way through the Kia Ora defence for the first of a remarkable four tries setting his target of top try-scorer in the competition off to an early start.

Charlie Peato bursts through a yawning gap to score the Tiger's third try against Kia Ora. Photo / Dave Murdoch

There was still a tough contest going on and Kia Ora caught Tigers napping to record a try down the wing but big Charlie Peato proved it was not just the fleet-footed backs who could score, busting through a big gap to wrap up the half Tigers ahead 18-4.

Dannevirke Tigers' defence was hugely committed. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Turning with the wind behind them, Tigers attacked strongly in the second half and despite determined tackling by Kia Ora two Tama Petera tries took the score out to 30-4. Kia Ora were not done, however, and an excellent solo run by a Kia Ora midfielder split the Tigers’ defence to take it to 30-10.

The game continued at a huge pace with Tigers scoring twice more to take the score out to 42-10 by fulltime.

It was a spectacle of rugby league. One experienced Tiger saying: “This is only our second game. Think what we’ll be like after a few more!”

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last ten years.



